Nestled In The Northern Sierra Nevada Is An Emerald-Green Lake Escape With Camping, Fishing, And Boating
Tucked in the northern Sierra Nevada in the Plumas National Forest, Sly Creek offers a quieter alternative to the region's better-known mountain lakes. The 562-acre reservoir is found amongst the 1.1 million acres of protected mountainous landscape. The Sly Creek Campground and Reservoir is located about a two-hour drive northeast of California's state capital, Sacramento.
The draw here is the remoteness, the varied recreation opportunities, and the scenic trip to arrive, and this corner of the national forest is particularly popular with boaters, anglers, and campers looking for an uncrowded nature escape. The journey is part of the experience, but the road to Sly Creek can be bumpy with potholes and mud, so low-clearance vehicles may have difficulty making the trip. Cell service can be spotty in this region, so save directions and don't rely on your phone for navigation or emergencies.
This stretch of the Sierra Nevada range has four distinct seasons, with Sly Creek Campground's summer daytime highs around 85 degrees Fahrenheit, contrasted with winter highs around 50. Plan and dress accordingly, noting that campgrounds are only open May through September. The campground makes a convenient base for exploring the northern Sierra Nevada, with stops like Sierra City, a California town with endless outdoor adventures, only about a two-hour drive away.
Sly Creek Reservoir's emerald-green waters are the main draw for fishing and boating
At an elevation of 3,500 feet, Sly Creek Reservoir's emerald-hued waters offer swimming, motorized boating, and quiet paddling. There are two boat launches for accessing the lake: the concrete boat launch for motorized vessels near the Sly Creek Campground and the cartop boat launch near Strawberry Campground for non-motorized vessels.
Sly Creek Reservoir offers many different boating experiences. Those looking for speed should head to Lost Creek Arm for waterskiing, wakeboarding, or higher-speed touring. For quieter outings, the Sly Creek Arm (aka the Strawberry Arm) has a 5-mph no-wake restriction, making it best suited for kayaking, canoeing, or stand-up paddleboarding.
Fishing anywhere in the Plumas National Forest, including Sly Creek, requires a California fishing license. Anyone 16 or older needs a license, which can be purchased online or at licensed agents before arriving in the area. Fish species include smallmouth bass, rainbow trout, brook trout, lake trout, and kokanee salmon. In addition to fishing from watercraft, it's possible to fish from the shoreline.
Camping at Sly Creek Reservoir in northern Sierra Nevada
There are two campgrounds at Sly Creek Reservoir. Sly Creek Campground is the larger option and works well for anglers and boaters who want proximity to the concrete motorized boat launch. The 30-site campground can accommodate tents and small trailers with vault toilets, potable water, and garbage service. Here, there are plenty of treed-in and lakeside sites with direct access to hiking through the surrounding forest.
Alternatively, the nearby Strawberry Campground's 17 forested sites put campers in a prime location for swimming and fishing along Sly Creek. The campground provides direct access to the reservoir via a cartop boat launch. People also camp here for the area's nearby OHV trails. It is recommended to bring drinking water, since potable water at this campsite is sometimes unavailable.
Both campgrounds charge $20 per night at the time of writing and operate on a first-come, first-served basis with a maximum stay of 14 days. Arriving early or planning a mid-week stay may improve your chances of securing a site. The campgrounds' seasons are usually from May to September, while the motorized boat ramp is open all year. If camping in the shoulder seasons, check with the Plumas National Forest Feather River Ranger District before heading to the campgrounds to make sure they are open. Beyond Sly Creek Reservoir, there's no shortage of stunning destinations to visit in this diverse mountain region. If you're looking to extend your trip, check out Truckee, a mountain hub for nature enthusiasts, just a 2.5-hour drive away.