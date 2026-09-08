Nestled In The Northern Sierra Nevada Is An Emerald-Green Lake Escape With Camping, Fishing, And Boating

Tucked in the northern Sierra Nevada in the Plumas National Forest, Sly Creek offers a quieter alternative to the region's better-known mountain lakes. The 562-acre reservoir is found amongst the 1.1 million acres of protected mountainous landscape. The Sly Creek Campground and Reservoir is located about a two-hour drive northeast of California's state capital, Sacramento.

The draw here is the remoteness, the varied recreation opportunities, and the scenic trip to arrive, and this corner of the national forest is particularly popular with boaters, anglers, and campers looking for an uncrowded nature escape. The journey is part of the experience, but the road to Sly Creek can be bumpy with potholes and mud, so low-clearance vehicles may have difficulty making the trip. Cell service can be spotty in this region, so save directions and don't rely on your phone for navigation or emergencies.

This stretch of the Sierra Nevada range has four distinct seasons, with Sly Creek Campground's summer daytime highs around 85 degrees Fahrenheit, contrasted with winter highs around 50. Plan and dress accordingly, noting that campgrounds are only open May through September. The campground makes a convenient base for exploring the northern Sierra Nevada, with stops like Sierra City, a California town with endless outdoor adventures, only about a two-hour drive away.