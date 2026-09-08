Goodbye Torch Lake, So Long Higgins Lake: This Michigan Lake Has Sandy Beaches, Swims, And Scenic Camping
Northern Michigan is an idyllic setting for afternoons by the lake, complete with picnics on sun-warmed towels followed by camping under the stars. Torch Lake and Higgins Lake may be among the most popular, but Burt Lake is also a worthy contender. The lake has several public access points, including Burt Lake State Park. The park has 2,000 feet of sandy shores, a designated swimming area, and campsites with views of the lake. The Maple Bay State Forest Campground also has a boat launch for direct access to the water. Beyond the park, several other beaches and launches are located around the lake, giving visitors plenty of options.
Burt Lake sits at the northern tip of Michigan's Lower Peninsula, even farther north than Torch and Higgins Lakes. It also lies along the 38-mile Inland Waterway, a scenic channel for paddling and boating. Like Torch and Higgins — widely considered some of Michigan's most beautiful lakes — Burt Lake's waters are notably clear. The lake is fed by numerous springs and rivers, according to the Burt Lake Preservation Association. It may not be obscure enough to dodge summer crowds entirely, as previous visitors have noted. But according to one commenter in a MGoBlog discussion forum, the lake is "big enough that people are spread out." Despite its more remote location, Burt Lake is fairly accessible. It's about a two-hour drive from Traverse City, and around 30 minutes from Petoskey, a sweet little city with turquoise bays and fossil-filled beaches.
Swim and camp at Burt Lake
The waters of Burt Lake are surrounded by sandy shores and woods, giving the scenery a distinctly Michigan feel. Burt Lake State Park is especially popular, with well over 1,000 reviews and a 4.5-star rating on Google Maps at the time of writing. The swimming area is well-suited for leisurely floats and families with children, and the beach has a handful of practical amenities, including a beach house with restrooms, picnic tables, a pavilion, and a playground.
To experience Northern Michigan's untamed wilderness, there are more rugged alternatives to Burt Lake State Park. Seven Springs Nature Preserve, for example, has cobble beaches along the shores of Burt Lake, wetlands, and upland forest trails. The Little Traverse Conservancy guidebook calls it "a local favorite for views, hiking, and swimming." DeVoe Beach is another sandy swim spot, complete with picnic areas and a pier for soaking up the views.
Visitors who wish to extend their stay at the lake have a few options. The Burt Lake State Park campground has over 300 sites with RV hookups. Some sites offer views of the lake, while others are sheltered by trees. The campground has toilets, concessions, water spigots, and a nearby boat ramp. For something more rustic, Maple Bay State Forest Campground on the lake's west shore has 35 secluded sites in the woods. The campground does not provide electrical hookups, but it does have potable water, vault toilets, and a boat launch. Reservations for Burt Lake State Park campground can be made online, but the sites at Maple Bay are first come, first served. Those traveling in an RV can consider staying at Indian River RV Resort, a top-rated Michigan campground between Burt and Mullett Lakes.