Goodbye Torch Lake, So Long Higgins Lake: This Michigan Lake Has Sandy Beaches, Swims, And Scenic Camping

Northern Michigan is an idyllic setting for afternoons by the lake, complete with picnics on sun-warmed towels followed by camping under the stars. Torch Lake and Higgins Lake may be among the most popular, but Burt Lake is also a worthy contender. The lake has several public access points, including Burt Lake State Park. The park has 2,000 feet of sandy shores, a designated swimming area, and campsites with views of the lake. The Maple Bay State Forest Campground also has a boat launch for direct access to the water. Beyond the park, several other beaches and launches are located around the lake, giving visitors plenty of options.

Burt Lake sits at the northern tip of Michigan's Lower Peninsula, even farther north than Torch and Higgins Lakes. It also lies along the 38-mile Inland Waterway, a scenic channel for paddling and boating. Like Torch and Higgins — widely considered some of Michigan's most beautiful lakes — Burt Lake's waters are notably clear. The lake is fed by numerous springs and rivers, according to the Burt Lake Preservation Association. It may not be obscure enough to dodge summer crowds entirely, as previous visitors have noted. But according to one commenter in a MGoBlog discussion forum, the lake is "big enough that people are spread out." Despite its more remote location, Burt Lake is fairly accessible. It's about a two-hour drive from Traverse City, and around 30 minutes from Petoskey, a sweet little city with turquoise bays and fossil-filled beaches.