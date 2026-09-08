'The Birthplace Of The Tomato' Is A Charming Ohio City With Vibrant Parks, Shops, And Tasty Restaurants
Ohio is heralded as the birthplace of many things, from aviation to rock 'n' roll. However, not many people may know that the Buckeye State is also the birthplace of the tomato ... or at least, one type of tomato. The town of Reynoldsburg is a quaint suburban community sitting on the eastern outskirts of the Columbus metro area, roughly 20 minutes from the capital. On the outside, it's a charming satellite city dotted with parks and golf courses. Apart from a smattering of eateries and shops, it's mostly residential. But this quiet community has a real claim to fame: this is where the first commercial-use tomato was developed in the 19th century.
Of course, tomatoes existed before 1800s-era Ohio, but the Paragon Tomato was created to be the first tomato for widespread commercial use, meaning it was uniform in size and appearance. When picturing a tomato, you likely envision a round, symmetrical, and bright-red fruit with smooth, shiny skin; that's the Paragon. It was created in 1870 by local horticulturalist Alexander W. Livingston, whose seed company ended up developing over 30 tomato varieties. Due to his influence on the tomato's popularity and production growth in the United States, Livingston is often called the "Father of the Modern Tomato."
Today, Reynoldsburg carries on and celebrates its legacy as the "Birthplace of the Tomato." Tomato enthusiasts can fly into the nearby John Glenn Columbus International Airport (CMH) and make the 20-minute drive into town. Once there, they can visit Livingston's preserved home or attend the annual Reynoldsburg Tomato Festival in August. Apart from the town's tomato heritage, there are plenty of other things to do, from exploring the many parks to shopping along East Main Street to trying Reynoldsburg's other epicurean offerings at local restaurants.
Where to dine in the Birthplace of the Tomato
Ohio is full is of underrated towns with vibrant food scenes, and — as is to be expected from a city that created a whole new variety of tomato — Reynoldsburg serves up some great eats. Most of the dining options are located along the main drag through the heart of town, East Main Street, where you can find a wide range of local, independent eateries, as well as some chain options. Off Main Street, more restaurants sit along other primary thoroughfares, like East Livingston Avenue and Brice Road.
Even though Reynoldsburg is on the small side city-wise, it has a ton of variety in dining choices, from Nepalese to Cajun to Eritrean. For barbecue, The Hickory House and Slab are two local favorites. The family-owned Hickory House has been a Reynoldsburg institution since 1979, renowned for its seven-spice pork loin baby back ribs, housemade barbecue sauce, and bone-in ribeye. Open for lunch, happy hour, and dinner, it also has steakhouse and diner classics like burgers, shrimp cocktails, and Caesar salad. Ordering the ribs is a must here. Slab is another BBQ hot spot, and the restaurant's website recommends the wings, baby back ribs, and blackened mahi-mahi sandwich.
For Italian, there's Scali Ristorante, which serves up popular Italian and Italian American dishes like linguine with clams, chicken piccata, and gelato for dessert. They also offer pizza, but if you're looking for a pie in Reynoldsburg, Vick's Gourmet Pizza is the place to go. This family-friendly spot has been open since 1961 and makes its pizza fresh and from scratch daily. Diners can build their own 'zas or go for specialty and gourmet options like a taco pizza or a Philly steak pizza. If you're still hungry, pop into Columbus; it's considered one of the country's most exciting but overlooked foodie cities.
Exploring Reynoldsburg's parks and shopping scene
Once you've enjoyed Reynoldsburg's culinary delights, its plethora of parks will beckon. One of the highlights is the 652-acre Blacklick Woods Metro Park, part of the Columbus area's Metro Parks collection, which also includes the scenic and underrated Slate Run Metro Park. Blacklick encompasses lush forests, a tiny prairie, meadows, seasonal ponds, playgrounds, picnic areas, a 40-foot-high canopy walkway, and the Blacklick Woods Golf Course. Six different trails run throughout the park, passing through landscapes ranging from wildflower meadows to hardwood swamp forests to wetlands. The 0.7-mile Beech Trail is especially nice, as it passes through one of central Ohio's last remaining stands of maple-beech woodlands.
Other local parks include Pine Quarry Park and Civic Park. Home to sports facilities including three softball diamonds, two open-air basketball courts, and 20 soccer fields, Civic offers a lot for families. Pine Quarry is much more natural, with a flowing stream and wooded pathways. You can also visit Huber Park and John F. Kennedy Park, both of which connect to Blacklick Woods Park by a walking and biking path.
Along with outdoor fun, Reynoldsburg also has a vibrant retail scene. At malls like Taylor Square and the Olde Town Shopping Mall, visitors can find familiar brands and chains for everything from groceries to apparel. However, if you're after something more local, there are options as well, like finding music gear at The Rock Syndicate or picking up a new scented candle from Villa Noir. Along East Main Street, there's an outpost of Anthony-Thomas Chocolates, a popular Columbus-area confectionery. Here, you can stock up on chocolates and sweet treats, including buckeyes. Named for their resemblance to the nut of the buckeye tree, these peanut butter and chocolate candies are an Ohio specialty.