'The Birthplace Of The Tomato' Is A Charming Ohio City With Vibrant Parks, Shops, And Tasty Restaurants

Ohio is heralded as the birthplace of many things, from aviation to rock 'n' roll. However, not many people may know that the Buckeye State is also the birthplace of the tomato ... or at least, one type of tomato. The town of Reynoldsburg is a quaint suburban community sitting on the eastern outskirts of the Columbus metro area, roughly 20 minutes from the capital. On the outside, it's a charming satellite city dotted with parks and golf courses. Apart from a smattering of eateries and shops, it's mostly residential. But this quiet community has a real claim to fame: this is where the first commercial-use tomato was developed in the 19th century.

Of course, tomatoes existed before 1800s-era Ohio, but the Paragon Tomato was created to be the first tomato for widespread commercial use, meaning it was uniform in size and appearance. When picturing a tomato, you likely envision a round, symmetrical, and bright-red fruit with smooth, shiny skin; that's the Paragon. It was created in 1870 by local horticulturalist Alexander W. Livingston, whose seed company ended up developing over 30 tomato varieties. Due to his influence on the tomato's popularity and production growth in the United States, Livingston is often called the "Father of the Modern Tomato."

Today, Reynoldsburg carries on and celebrates its legacy as the "Birthplace of the Tomato." Tomato enthusiasts can fly into the nearby John Glenn Columbus International Airport (CMH) and make the 20-minute drive into town. Once there, they can visit Livingston's preserved home or attend the annual Reynoldsburg Tomato Festival in August. Apart from the town's tomato heritage, there are plenty of other things to do, from exploring the many parks to shopping along East Main Street to trying Reynoldsburg's other epicurean offerings at local restaurants.