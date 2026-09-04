Quiet Guests Can Stay For Free In This Beachfront Swedish Cabin

It sounds like one of those get-to-know-you questions: Would you willingly stay in a beautiful Swedish cabin — for free — if you also had to remain quiet the whole time? You'd get a wooded setting, a private beach, and room for two guests, plus round-trip transportation from wherever you are. The only catch is that your volume must never exceed 45 decibels, which is about as loud as a humming refrigerator. Not completely silent, but very quiet.

If the answer is a resounding — or whispered — yes, then you can apply for the "Stay Quiet" challenge in the southern county of Skåne. Created by the tourism organization Visit Skåne, Stay Quiet invites soft-spoken travelers from around the world to apply for a getaway in late September or early October of 2026. Applicants must be 18 or older and English speaking, with a valid passport to travel to Skåne. The challenge is open to pairs, so you can bring whoever you like — as long as you're both comfortable with silence. All you have to do is send a video to Visit Skåne on Instagram explaining why you deserve a quiet Swedish escape.

According to the tourism board, the intention of this challenge is to celebrate the region's tranquil, natural surroundings without distractions. Skåne is a county famous for its trails, Scandinavian charm, and slower pace. The best way to get into this spirit is to turn down the volume.