Ohio's Vibrant Cleveland Suburb Is A Charming Midwest City With Water Fun, Shops, And Winter Thrills

If the words "Ohio suburb" make you think of a place that's bland and boring, then you're in for a surprise — and a treat — when you visit Strongsville. This bustling city of over 45,000 people is in Cuyahoga County, about 20 miles southwest of Cleveland, and combines a small-town atmosphere with historic landmarks, shopping centers, and outdoor recreation for visitors to explore.

Strongsville's roots go back to 1816, when namesake settler John S. Strong arrived. Travelers interested in this early history can see buildings dating back to 1823 at the Strongsville Historical Village or visit the Walter F. Ehrnfelt Covered Bridge. To immerse yourself in Strongsville's charming community, you can grab a sweet treat from Mitchell's Ice Cream Shop and take it across the street to the City Commons Park, which is especially vibrant during annual festivals like the Rib Burnoff in June and November's Winter Wonderland Lighting Celebration.

If you're in the mood for some retail therapy, Strongsville has plenty of places to shop. You'll find the most in one place at the SouthPark Mall, which has 20 restaurants and 180 shops packed into its 1.6 million square feet, putting it among Northeast Ohio's biggest shopping centers. Here, you can pick up the latest fashions from brands like American Eagle, Macy's, and Torrid, get toys at Toys "R" Us or the Build-A-Bear Workshop, or enjoy some active entertainment on the Bungee Bounce or the climbing wall and golf simulator at DICK'S House of Sport. Nearby shopping centers like The Greens of Strongsville and the Plaza at SouthPark add even more shops to peruse while you're in town. For those who'd rather spend their time in a more natural space, Strongsville's Mill Stream Run Reservation offers outdoor entertainment in every season.