Forget Florida, Retire To This East Coast Escape With Lake Fun, Islands, And Beaches

The dream of retiring to Florida is a staple in American culture. Yet, over the past decades, many feel that the Sunshine State has become overcrowded, and the perfect weather that draws in so many has become more unstable due to climate change. Because of these changes, some retirees are now being drawn to other states. One such state is Maine. Retirees who choose to settle in Maine will find abundant nature, a lower cost of living, safer communities, loads of seafood, and a vibrant arts scene.

For some, the draw of Maine is its rural nature: although it's a popular destination for New England tourists, Maine is actually one of the most rural states in the nation by population (per World Population Review). For those who want the best of rural New England with easy access to cities, Cumberland County specifically is an inspired choice. Encompassing Portland, Freeport, and much of Casco Bay, Cumberland County is home to the Atlantic coastline, lakes, and lots of small islands. Named the number one county for retirees in Maine based on access to healthcare and location by Retire Scorecard, it's only two hours south to Boston, and Maine's biggest city, Portland, is located within its borders.

For introverted retirees who love wildlife and having four distinct seasons, Cumberland County is a great New England escape. At the same time, retirees should note that the temperature gulf between summers and winters can be hard on some. Like the rest of Maine, when exploring Cumberland County's many towns, ports, beaches, and lakes, retirees will need a car. Unless you're in the city of Portland proper, the general area of the state is not walkable.