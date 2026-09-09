Forget Florida, Retire To This East Coast Escape With Lake Fun, Islands, And Beaches
The dream of retiring to Florida is a staple in American culture. Yet, over the past decades, many feel that the Sunshine State has become overcrowded, and the perfect weather that draws in so many has become more unstable due to climate change. Because of these changes, some retirees are now being drawn to other states. One such state is Maine. Retirees who choose to settle in Maine will find abundant nature, a lower cost of living, safer communities, loads of seafood, and a vibrant arts scene.
For some, the draw of Maine is its rural nature: although it's a popular destination for New England tourists, Maine is actually one of the most rural states in the nation by population (per World Population Review). For those who want the best of rural New England with easy access to cities, Cumberland County specifically is an inspired choice. Encompassing Portland, Freeport, and much of Casco Bay, Cumberland County is home to the Atlantic coastline, lakes, and lots of small islands. Named the number one county for retirees in Maine based on access to healthcare and location by Retire Scorecard, it's only two hours south to Boston, and Maine's biggest city, Portland, is located within its borders.
For introverted retirees who love wildlife and having four distinct seasons, Cumberland County is a great New England escape. At the same time, retirees should note that the temperature gulf between summers and winters can be hard on some. Like the rest of Maine, when exploring Cumberland County's many towns, ports, beaches, and lakes, retirees will need a car. Unless you're in the city of Portland proper, the general area of the state is not walkable.
Enjoy lakeside fun at Cumberland County's Sebago Lake State Park
With over 50lakes in this area, retirees who want lake fun will find a haven in Maine's Cumberland County. The second largest lake in Maine is part of a local state park: Sebago Lake. There, retirees can enjoy a plethora of activities, from camping and picnicking to swimming and boating. To swim or relax by the water here, retirees can head to Tassel Top Beach. There, they'll find a designated swimming spot that comes complete with changing rooms. There are even picnic tables and food for sale at the snack shack.
Retirees who instead want the freedom of the open water can find boat rental places along the lake. The lake itself gets really deep: it's 316 feet at its lowest point, making it New England's deepest lake. Fishermen come here to look for various types of trout, bass, and landlocked salmon. While in this area, retirees can explore nearby towns, which include Maine's "Heart of the Lakes Region," Naples. Camping in this area offers retirees the chance to get up close with the natural environment; this can be done at Nason's Beach and at Sebago State Park.
Another nearby option is Long Lake. Located right near Sebago Lake, the 4,935 acres of Long Lake offer boating, jet skiing, paddleboarding, and seaplane riding. Like its neighbor, there's also plenty of camping opportunities in the area, including at Lakeside Pines Campground. The views here are great: you can even see Mount Washington, known as America's Everest, hovering above the water and pine forests.
Islands and beaches abound in Maine's Cumberland County
Full of peninsulas and islands that stretch out into Casco Bay, Cumberland County, Maine, is home to beaches that retirees will love. Crescent Beach State Park in Cape Elizabeth is a mile-long white sand beach that's got classic Maine vibes. While there, retirees can sunbathe, relax on the shore, go sea kayaking, or paddleboarding. The park itself has seaside hiking that extends into nearby Kettle Cove State Park. Another beach here is Scarborough Beach State Park. Retirees here will find gray sands and blue water. Reviews on Tripadvisor share that this beach is uncrowded in comparison to other local beaches. For those who get hungry while sunbathing, swimming, or reading, there are food trucks here that sell snacks.
Retirees who've come to Casco Bay for island fun will not be disappointed. Though the area itself boasts a total of 785 distinct islands and rock ledges, five of these are accessible from Portland by ferry. The largest of these islands, Chebeague, is home to a golf course, a history museum, and a historic hotel, Chebeague Island Inn. Retirees here can also head to sandy Hamilton Beach for some time in the sun.
A farther Cumberland County island retirees can explore is Bailey Island. Located across Casco Bay, Bailey Island is part of the town of Harpswell and is 50 miles away from Portland. To get there, visitors can drive over Cribstone Bridge. This unique and historic feature of the island is made of stacked granite blocks and is considered to be the only bridge like it in the world. Once on the island, retirees will find vibrant shopping opportunities at places like Seaside Creations, which sells locally made gifts from 100 different crafters, including pottery, paintings, jewelry, and ornaments.