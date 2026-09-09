The Largest Artificial Lake In Nova Scotia Is A Freshwater Gem With Fishing, Wildlife, And Paddling

With a shoreline that extends for more than 8,000 miles, according to the Government of Nova Scotia, it's not surprising that life along Canada's East Coast revolves around the water. But that doesn't necessarily mean the Atlantic Ocean. Canada's second-smallest province is also home to more than 3,000 lakes. Its largest freshwater one, a reservoir called Lake Rossignol, is a peaceful spot to go fishing and paddling. You might even catch a glimpse of a rarely seen species in the Lake Rossignol Wilderness Area that borders it.

Waterways have always been vital in Southwest Nova Scotia. The province was originally the home of the Mi'kmaq people, who used its rivers to seasonally move between the abundant coast and the protected interior. After European settlers arrived, those rivers were used to first transport logs and then as recreational spots. One of those rivers, the Mersey, was eventually dammed by the Mersey Paper Company as a pulp and paper mill in the 1920s. As its dam flooded the area, it created numerous freshwater lakes, including the 9.3-mile-long and 12.5-mile-wide Lake Rossignol.

Lake Rossignol is in Queens County, one of the province's least populated regions. It sits just southeast of Kejimkujik National Park and National Historic Site and is now part of the Southwest Nova Biosphere Reserve. That nearly 4-million-acre area, which spreads across five counties in Southwest Nova Scotia, was designated a UNESCO biosphere reserve in 2001.