America's Best Hotel Restaurant In 2026 Feels Like It Was Transported Straight From Japan To The Jersey Shore

Atlantic City's bright lights welcome visitors seeking a swanky and tasty Jersey Shore getaway. Yes, there's more to this destination than its old-school atmosphere; Atlantic City is also a culinary hotspot. Rising up next to the boardwalk's Steel Pier is the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City. Aside from pop culture relics, it's here that you'll find Kuro, a Japanese establishment recently named America's Best Hotel Restaurant in 2026 by USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. Opened in 2018 along with the Hard Rock, the fine-dining restaurant ranked in the top three in 2020, 2022, 2023, and 2024, before hitting the No 1 spot in 2025 as well.

USA Today 10Best highlights dining venues chosen by an expert panel, which in this case included food and travel writers. However, reader's votes are what ultimately determine the ranking. Voted the best in the country twice running, Kuro offers a creative menu of authentic Japanese cuisine mixed with modern takes on traditional dishes, resulting in a dining experience that the restaurant itself describes as "New-style Japanese." The restaurant features a glamorous modern aesthetic, complete with dim lighting, elegant booth and chair seating, warm woods, custom carpets that mimic the sea, plus Japanese art and ceramics. Every aspect of the dining room makes you feels like you've been transported to Japan.