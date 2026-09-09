Canada's Peaceful Island On The East Coast Has Beautiful Beaches, Tasty Eats, And Scenic Trails
In a nation as abundant with natural wonders as Canada, it's easy to overlook tiny, remote spots on the east coast like Lamèque Island. Tucked in northeast New Brunswick, it's one of two isles at the tip of the Acadian Peninsula, along with Miscou. The massive Gulf of Saint Lawrence can be found to the east, while Chaleur Bay lies to the west. This tranquil French-speaking island contains historic fishing villages and the small town of Lamèque. It offers peaceful beaches on its largely undeveloped coastline, various eateries serving fresh seafood, and a protected park with boardwalks, birdwatching, and immersive nature.
Due to its remote location, getting to Lamèque Island requires some travel, but nothing crazy by Canadian standards. The nearest regional airport is in Bathurst (ZBF), around a 90-minute drive, while the closest international hub is in Moncton (YQM), roughly 3.5 hours away. The island also isn't too far from metropolitan areas, including Quebec City, the provincial capital of New Brunswick's northern neighbor (a 7-hour drive). If you're coming from the United States, it's 4 to 5 hours from the Maine border. While it does take some effort to reach this serene spot, that's true of most places away from the crowds.
Lamèque Island is a rural escape perfect for disconnecting, doing some camping, or renting a little cabin by the sea. Grab a cup of coffee from a local cafe before heading to the beach, wander by historic windswept lighthouses, and enjoy a day under the expansive skies. The next day, ride a bike along gentle coastal roads, hike in the eco park to spot great blue herons fishing in the shallow waters, and then spend the evening enjoying Acadian cuisine in the friendly atmosphere of a local restaurant.
Outdoor fun on Lamèque Island
The island's lengthy east shore on the Gulf of St. Lawrence is beautiful, sandy, and has plenty of places for you to bust out your beach bag (but first, read through our ultimate packing list for a successful beach trip). That coastline has spots like the municipal beach of Sainte-Marie-Saint-Raphaël, with picnic areas and a playground, a quick 7 minutes from the town of Lamèque. A further 12 minutes north is the Plage de Pigeon Hill, situated at the base of a thin sandspit reaching toward Miscou Island. The public beach on Miscou Island, only 20 minutes from Lamèque, is another stunning spot featuring dramatic dunes and boardwalks for quiet strolls.
For hiking trails, head to the Ecological Park of the Acadian Peninsula (pictured above), the only one of its kind in New Brunswick. Located just outside of Lamèque, where the freshwater Jean-Marie Brook meets the saltwater bay, the eco park is a showcase of regional flora and fauna: 150 plant types and more than 115 species of birds have been identified here (via Hiking NB). After crossing the long boardwalk over the water, you'll come to an interpretive trail that loops 1.24 miles through a scenic stretch of lush forest. If you're lucky, you'll see an osprey scooping a fish out of the water.
To go further and faster than your feet will allow, hop on a bike. Cycling is a popular option on Lamèque Island and the wider Acadian Peninsula, as the relatively flat terrain makes it easy to cruise past picturesque gulf views. Veloroutepa.ca offers suggested routes, like a 15-miler around Lamèque Island. If you're looking for more adrenaline-inducing, water-themed adventure, you can also take a kitesurfing class at the René Jobin Kite Academy.
Exploring, staying, and dining in remote New Brunswick
To stay on the breathtaking Lamèque Island, you'll find a few options for accommodation among the fishing hamlets and long stretches of shoreline. Campgrounds dot the coast, like Camping Arc-En-Ciel, which is at the north end of the island, offering different cabins, tiny houses, and campsites, all a short walk from the beach. For a quality hotel, the Malia Spa and Resort (pictured above) has 16 rooms, including two luxury suites, a relaxing spa, and an on-site restaurant.
The main streets in Lamèque feature several highly-rated eateries, making it easy to find delicious eats. Aloha Café-Boutique is a quaint place serving up coffee, sandwiches, and salads, with a 4.7-star average rating based on almost 200 Google reviews. The place with the most reviews in town, however (with over 600 as of this writing), is Au P'tit Mousse. It's a family-style restaurant with classically Canadian poutine, seafood plates, and pizza, including a well-known and interesting seafood-topped pizza. And if you need travel or camping supplies (or a decent taco), Entreprises Desylva-Rodeo Taco Bar is a convenience store downtown that doubles as a Mexican restaurant.
Lamèque Island and the Acadian Peninsula are simply littered with more visit-worthy stops. History buffs will love the colorful Church of Saint Cecilia in Petite-Rivière-de-l'Île, which is nicknamed "the candy church" and dates back to 1913. And that's just one corner of New Brunswick. To explore further, head 4.5 hours southwest to Saint John, Canada's oldest incorporated city and a coastal haven. It's situated on the Bay of Fundy, which features rugged shores, whale watching, and charming villages like St. Martins, a scenic fairytale getaway with high tides and local shops.