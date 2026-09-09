Canada's Peaceful Island On The East Coast Has Beautiful Beaches, Tasty Eats, And Scenic Trails

In a nation as abundant with natural wonders as Canada, it's easy to overlook tiny, remote spots on the east coast like Lamèque Island. Tucked in northeast New Brunswick, it's one of two isles at the tip of the Acadian Peninsula, along with Miscou. The massive Gulf of Saint Lawrence can be found to the east, while Chaleur Bay lies to the west. This tranquil French-speaking island contains historic fishing villages and the small town of Lamèque. It offers peaceful beaches on its largely undeveloped coastline, various eateries serving fresh seafood, and a protected park with boardwalks, birdwatching, and immersive nature.

Due to its remote location, getting to Lamèque Island requires some travel, but nothing crazy by Canadian standards. The nearest regional airport is in Bathurst (ZBF), around a 90-minute drive, while the closest international hub is in Moncton (YQM), roughly 3.5 hours away. The island also isn't too far from metropolitan areas, including Quebec City, the provincial capital of New Brunswick's northern neighbor (a 7-hour drive). If you're coming from the United States, it's 4 to 5 hours from the Maine border. While it does take some effort to reach this serene spot, that's true of most places away from the crowds.

Lamèque Island is a rural escape perfect for disconnecting, doing some camping, or renting a little cabin by the sea. Grab a cup of coffee from a local cafe before heading to the beach, wander by historic windswept lighthouses, and enjoy a day under the expansive skies. The next day, ride a bike along gentle coastal roads, hike in the eco park to spot great blue herons fishing in the shallow waters, and then spend the evening enjoying Acadian cuisine in the friendly atmosphere of a local restaurant.