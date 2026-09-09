Georgia's State Park Just Half An Hour From Atlanta Is A Recreation Hub With Camping And Scenic Lakes

With over 47% canopy cover (according to Trees Atlanta), the city of Atlanta, Georgia, is well deserving of its nickname, the "City in a Forest." However, nature lovers who want to discover the wilds of Georgia need only drive 30 minutes outside Atlanta to experience Panola Mountain State Park's forests, open meadows, and peaceful lakes.

Situated in Rockdale County, this 1,815-acre park protects Panola Mountain, a massive granite mountain that serves as an oasis for rare mosses and plants. Unlike at nearby Arabia Mountain, miners never turned the area into a quarry, leaving the mountaintop practically untouched. There's a lot more to do than marvel at this natural wonder. Visitors can also explore two lakes, hike and stroll along miles of trails, and even take archery lessons. The Panola Mountain State Park Facebook page offers more up-to-date information about programming than the official website and is a good place to learn about events such as guided hikes and children's activities like insect observation. For cyclists or any visitors with wheels, the park offers 7 miles of paved trails that are part of the 35 miles of Georgia's PATH Foundation trails.

In addition, Panola Mountain has a rich history. "Over the years, this area has been home to early settlers, immigrant rock cutters, freed slaves and even Trappist monks," per the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. The land became a state park in 1974, and earns 4.6 stars on Google Maps with over 2,000 reviews. The park is open year-round from 7 a.m. to sunset, and requires a modest parking fee.