Georgia's State Park Just Half An Hour From Atlanta Is A Recreation Hub With Camping And Scenic Lakes
With over 47% canopy cover (according to Trees Atlanta), the city of Atlanta, Georgia, is well deserving of its nickname, the "City in a Forest." However, nature lovers who want to discover the wilds of Georgia need only drive 30 minutes outside Atlanta to experience Panola Mountain State Park's forests, open meadows, and peaceful lakes.
Situated in Rockdale County, this 1,815-acre park protects Panola Mountain, a massive granite mountain that serves as an oasis for rare mosses and plants. Unlike at nearby Arabia Mountain, miners never turned the area into a quarry, leaving the mountaintop practically untouched. There's a lot more to do than marvel at this natural wonder. Visitors can also explore two lakes, hike and stroll along miles of trails, and even take archery lessons. The Panola Mountain State Park Facebook page offers more up-to-date information about programming than the official website and is a good place to learn about events such as guided hikes and children's activities like insect observation. For cyclists or any visitors with wheels, the park offers 7 miles of paved trails that are part of the 35 miles of Georgia's PATH Foundation trails.
In addition, Panola Mountain has a rich history. "Over the years, this area has been home to early settlers, immigrant rock cutters, freed slaves and even Trappist monks," per the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. The land became a state park in 1974, and earns 4.6 stars on Google Maps with over 2,000 reviews. The park is open year-round from 7 a.m. to sunset, and requires a modest parking fee.
Paddling, fishing, summit chasing, and other recreation at Panola Mountain State Park
A visit to Panola Mountain State Park is one of the best day trips from Atlanta, thanks in no small part to the beautiful lake scenery. Surrounded by lush forest, Upper Alexander Lake and Lower Alexander Lake lie next to each other and cover 35 acres in total. The waters offer bass and bream fishing (subject to Georgia regulations), with anglers showing off their catches on Fishing in Georgia. The upper lake offers more bank fishing options, while you need a canoe and kayak (motorized boats are prohibited) to make the most of the lower lake.
If walking is more your speed, embark on the Alexander Lake Loop, a 1.8-mile paved path that roughly follows the lakeside and includes a wooden boardwalk. Adventurers on AllTrails give the loop 4.8 stars, praising the well-maintained walkways and opportunity to spot birds and turtles. Hikers report plenty of benches, but it's best to skip the trail during high temperatures to avoid heat stroke while doing outdoor activities.
While the lake loop offers a relatively easy stroll, the 3-mile hike to the Panola Mountain summit is more challenging. The trail is only available for ranger-led hikes, which must be booked in advance by phone. The best time to hit the trail is during the Daisy Days Hiking Challenge, an annual event in September when yellow daisies bloom along the path.
Spend the night camping at Panola Mountain State Park
At Panola Mountain State Park, you won't find designated spaces for RVs or developed campgrounds of any kind. For that, you'll need to visit one of the other prettiest spots to go camping near Atlanta. Instead, adventurous overnight guests must hike around 0.75 miles to the "pioneer campground," primitive campsites equipped with grills, fire rings, picnic tables, and a pit toilet housed in a wooden outhouse. Just as a heads up, some campers on Google Maps reported unclean conditions in the privy, but most visitors find the scenery worth a bit of discomfort. The campground overlooks a small pond where turtles bask on rocks and trees shade level spots for pitching tents.
The campground holds up to 40 overnight guests and can also accommodate dogs. However, there's a catch. To stay here, you must book the entire campground by the night or week. While that might sound intimidating, the campground will run you $125 per night (at the time of writing), making it an affordable option for large families or groups of friends.
Although some guests on Google Maps report hearing distant road noise, others find the atmosphere peaceful. "My only suggestion is to pack light when camping. It's definitely a hike to the campsites. However, waking up to a beautiful lake view was totally worth it," per a camper on Google Maps. Despite the primitive nature of these sites, they're only available by advance reservation via Reserve America.