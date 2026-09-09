Not California, Not New York: This Is The Most Popular State With International Travelers In 2026

There are plenty of ways to see America as an international traveler, from the iconic torch of the Statue of Liberty to the cliffs along California's Pacific Coast Highway. But international travelers overwhelmingly head to one state more than New York or California — Florida, it turns out, is the international travel darling. The Sunshine State received the most international visitors in the U.S. in the first quarter of 2026, according to the latest available data from the National Travel and Tourism Office's Survey of International Air Travelers (SIAT). It drew nearly a third of all international travelers to the United States. From Orlando's theme parks and Miami's nightlife to the Gulf Coast's beaches and the wildlife-filled Everglades, the state offers a broad menu of American vacation possibilities, all wrapped in reliably warm weather.

To make its rankings, the SIAT doesn't simply count every foreign visitor crossing the border. The SIAT gets its numbers by sampling international air travelers at random every month; it selects departing flights as the sample groups, then asks passengers to complete questionnaires about their trips. By those estimates, Florida drew more than 3.2 million visitors, leaving California's 1.9 million and New York's 1.8 million in second and third place, respectively. Florida's share works out to roughly 32% of all international visitors to the U.S., while the three states combined accounted for about 68%. And the survey offers a clue about what visitors are doing with their time: 37% spent four to seven nights in the country, the most common length of stay, with shopping and sightseeing leading the activity list. In other words, the typical international visitor isn't necessarily settling in for a month-long American road trip odyssey, but rather fitting in a week of checking off the sights and browsing the shops.