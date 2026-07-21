This Popular And Colorful Florida City Known For Its Beaches Wasn't Always In The 'Best Of' Travel Lists

Florida remains a favorite vacation destination: The Sunshine State welcomed a record-breaking 143.3 million visitors in 2025, drawn to warm beaches, theme parks, outdoor fun, and tourist-welcoming towns. One particular locale that frequently appears on Florida's "best of" lists is its southernmost city, Miami. In 2024, the city was Google's third-highest destination search, and in 2025, even Lonely Planet named Miami its top Florida destination. It's easy to see why: Magic City boasts vintage nostalgia and high-end luxury alike, from South Beach's Art Deco pastel palettes and beachscapes dotted in rainbow-colored lifeguard stands, to glamorous nightlife, luxury yachts, and vibrant neighborhoods like Wynwood Arts District and Calle Ocho. But Miami had a dark chapter in its history, one that had the city topping crime lists instead of vacation search hits.

Miami became a tourist destination around WWI, and by the 1920s, it was booming. Elites built mansions along Brickell Ave, nicknamed Millionaire's Row. Developers lined South Beach with nightclubs and hotels, including the world's largest collection of Art-Deco architecture. Tourists flocked to the beaches. By the 1950s, Miami was a hotspot, attracting celebrities like Frank Sinatra, Judy Garland, and Jackie Gleason, who nicknamed Miami, "The fun and sun capital of the world."

But by the 1970s, the economy was fueled by illegal drugs managed by the violent Colombian cartel. As portrayed in films like "Scarface" and documentaries like "Cocaine Cowboys," the criminal element exerted so much influence they ostensibly controlled the city. By the 1980s, Miami was known more for violence than vacations. In 1981, Time published "South Florida: Trouble in Paradise," in which it quoted FBI statistics ranking Miami third in the nation for 1980s' highest murder rate — 70 per 100,000 residents — while noting that "South Florida is just beginning to be the crime capital of the nation, but it has been the drug capital for a decade."