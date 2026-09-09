The 'Home Of The Killer Whale' Is A Historic Canadian Island Village With Incredible Wildlife Watching

Travelers can truly appreciate how rich Canada is once they've experienced a taste of its vastness: its sprawling natural beauty, its First Nations communities and historic settlements, and its magnificent wildlife. If these are on your bucket list, head to Alert Bay, a charming fishing village in British Columbia known as "the home of the killer whale." This small, misty, maritime community is shared with the 'Namgis people, who call it 'Yalis. It's located on the southwestern coast of Cormorant Island in the Queen Charlotte Strait, just off the northeast coast of Vancouver Island.

Cormorant Island was once a summer fishing camp and seasonal stopover for the Kwakwaka'wakw people and was also used as a cemetery by the 'Namgis people. By the mid-19th century, European colonizers had established a settlement that developed into a thriving commercial fishing village. Today, the population of Alert Bay is just under 1,300, with the island home to the Village of Alert Bay and communities of the 'Namgis First Nation and other Kwakwaka'wakw peoples.

Alert Bay is also home to pods of killer whales that move through the cold waters of the Johnstone Strait and around the protected Robson Bight Ecological Reserve. It boasts a rich cultural heritage, as well as the world's tallest totem pole. Visitors can experience Alert Bay's historic waterfront area and enjoy a variety of outdoor activities, from kayaking, hiking, and biking to whale watching and more. At less than 3 miles long and just over half a mile wide at its narrowest, Cormorant Island and its main settlement of Alert Bay are easily walkable. A waterfront boardwalk links Alert Bay's ferry landing with U'mista Cultural Centre, one of the longest-operating cultural facilities in the province, as well as Alert Bay Ecological Park and the 'Namgis Original Burial Grounds.