Not Delta, Not Southwest: This Budget Airline Has The Best Frequent Flyer Program In 2026
Frequent flyer programs and the perks they offer are a major reason travelers stick with certain airlines. In a 2026 Ipsos survey for Airlines for America, loyalty program benefits were the third most important consideration for travelers in America when choosing flights, behind ticket price and convenience. So which program is standing out today? Delta has its SkyMiles and Southwest has Rapid Rewards, but these two major U.S. airlines have been overshadowed by Allegiant Air's Allways Rewards in USA Today's 2026 Readers' Choice Awards.
Allegiant Air was also named North America's best low-cost carrier for 2025 by Skytrax, but it's time travelers started paying attention to its frequent flyer perks as well as its flight prices. The airline's Allways Rewards program was voted the best frequent-flyer program in USA Today's 10Best awards for the third consecutive year and for the fourth time overall. In 2026, it beat Delta's SkyMiles (third), United's MileagePlus (fourth), American Airlines' AAdvantage (fifth), and Southwest's Rapid Rewards (ninth) while also outperforming global programs such as Cathay (second).
Allegiant Air's loyalty program was praised for being free to join and for requiring no minimum to redeem points. That gives it a level of affordability and flexibility that travelers clearly appreciate. Delta and Southwest also offer free-to-join programs, so this isn't the reason Allegiant Air stands out. That might come down to its member offers. Allegiant Air has also earned some positive press recently, giving Spirit Airlines passengers 50% of their ticket price in Allways Rewards points after the airline shut down.
Allways Rewards is best combined with its credit card
Frequent flyers in the Allways Rewards program can earn 1 point for every $1 in qualifying spending with Allegiant. This increases to 2 points per $1 if an itinerary has at least $500 in qualifying spending. That threshold is calculated per reservation, essentially allowing you to increase your points earning by booking travel for family or friends under your account. You can also boost your points earning even more (3 for every $1) if you use the Allways Rewards Visa Credit Card to purchase your flights.
It's fitting that this credit card has also been named the best airline credit card by USA Today readers for the last eight years running, including 2026. The card also gives you free priority check-in and boarding, a complimentary drink on every Allegiant flight, buy-one-get-one airfare on certain vacation packages, and points on non-airline purchases. As of this writing, new cardholders can also get 30,000 bonus points if they spend $1,500 on their card within the first 90 days, though these deals can change. "I use my Allegiant card for almost everything. The points add up quickly for free flights," one frequent flyer said on r/Allegiant.
The downside to being an Allegiant Air frequent flyer is you're committing to flying with a low-cost airline known for charging ancillary fees for things like baggage and seat selection. Allegiant also didn't top a 2026 ranking of the best U.S. airline for affordable domestic flights (that's American Airlines). While Allegiant Air's routes cover many American cities, it was recently priced out of LAX and doesn't have a wide-reaching network like American Airlines, United, Delta, or Southwest. Still, if Allegiant flies where you need to go, its rewards program might just help you travel for less.