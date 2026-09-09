Not Delta, Not Southwest: This Budget Airline Has The Best Frequent Flyer Program In 2026

Frequent flyer programs and the perks they offer are a major reason travelers stick with certain airlines. In a 2026 Ipsos survey for Airlines for America, loyalty program benefits were the third most important consideration for travelers in America when choosing flights, behind ticket price and convenience. So which program is standing out today? Delta has its SkyMiles and Southwest has Rapid Rewards, but these two major U.S. airlines have been overshadowed by Allegiant Air's Allways Rewards in USA Today's 2026 Readers' Choice Awards.

Allegiant Air was also named North America's best low-cost carrier for 2025 by Skytrax, but it's time travelers started paying attention to its frequent flyer perks as well as its flight prices. The airline's Allways Rewards program was voted the best frequent-flyer program in USA Today's 10Best awards for the third consecutive year and for the fourth time overall. In 2026, it beat Delta's SkyMiles (third), United's MileagePlus (fourth), American Airlines' AAdvantage (fifth), and Southwest's Rapid Rewards (ninth) while also outperforming global programs such as Cathay (second).

Allegiant Air's loyalty program was praised for being free to join and for requiring no minimum to redeem points. That gives it a level of affordability and flexibility that travelers clearly appreciate. Delta and Southwest also offer free-to-join programs, so this isn't the reason Allegiant Air stands out. That might come down to its member offers. Allegiant Air has also earned some positive press recently, giving Spirit Airlines passengers 50% of their ticket price in Allways Rewards points after the airline shut down.