One Of Idaho's Most Vibrant Parks Is A Riverside Tree-Lined Pathway That Cuts Through The Heart Of Boise

Known as "The City of Trees," Idaho's capital, Boise, is famous for its leafy, emerald landscape. A trip about town yields sightings of everything from majestic Siberian elms and Norway maples to colorful apple and peach trees. There's no better place in this verdant city to bask in the shade of magnificent tree cover than the Boise River Greenbelt, a 29-mile riverside park and pathway that winds through the heart of Boise. This vibrant greenscape connects several communities and recreational spaces located along the Boise River, giving walkers, runners, cyclists, and commuters access to some of the best attractions and picturesque scenery that Boise has to offer.

Canopied by scenic maple, willow, and cottonwood trees, the Boise River Greenbelt is a heavily trafficked lifeline treasured by locals. It links a string of Boise parks, points of interest, and outdoor delights within downtown Boise and well beyond. The tree-lined path runs along the north and south sides of the Boise River, with the broader Greenbelt system stretching from Lucky Peak through Boise and Garden City to Eagle. Fun, culture, and the great outdoors line the way, with an array of destinations like Zoo Boise, Boise Art Museum, Boise Whitewater Park, and Albertsons Stadium, home to Boise State University's Broncos and its famous blue football field, also accessible from the pathway. The Boise River Greenbelt has plenty of great spots to eat and drink, too.

Boise's Greenbelt has been a centerpiece of the city for over 50 years. The park evolved when locals and city leaders in the 1960s moved to beautify the Boise River, long a dumping ground for sewage and trash. The Greenbelt expanded significantly over the following decades, with its final section within Boise city limits completed in 2016.