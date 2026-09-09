One Of Idaho's Most Vibrant Parks Is A Riverside Tree-Lined Pathway That Cuts Through The Heart Of Boise
Known as "The City of Trees," Idaho's capital, Boise, is famous for its leafy, emerald landscape. A trip about town yields sightings of everything from majestic Siberian elms and Norway maples to colorful apple and peach trees. There's no better place in this verdant city to bask in the shade of magnificent tree cover than the Boise River Greenbelt, a 29-mile riverside park and pathway that winds through the heart of Boise. This vibrant greenscape connects several communities and recreational spaces located along the Boise River, giving walkers, runners, cyclists, and commuters access to some of the best attractions and picturesque scenery that Boise has to offer.
Canopied by scenic maple, willow, and cottonwood trees, the Boise River Greenbelt is a heavily trafficked lifeline treasured by locals. It links a string of Boise parks, points of interest, and outdoor delights within downtown Boise and well beyond. The tree-lined path runs along the north and south sides of the Boise River, with the broader Greenbelt system stretching from Lucky Peak through Boise and Garden City to Eagle. Fun, culture, and the great outdoors line the way, with an array of destinations like Zoo Boise, Boise Art Museum, Boise Whitewater Park, and Albertsons Stadium, home to Boise State University's Broncos and its famous blue football field, also accessible from the pathway. The Boise River Greenbelt has plenty of great spots to eat and drink, too.
Boise's Greenbelt has been a centerpiece of the city for over 50 years. The park evolved when locals and city leaders in the 1960s moved to beautify the Boise River, long a dumping ground for sewage and trash. The Greenbelt expanded significantly over the following decades, with its final section within Boise city limits completed in 2016.
Explore these Greenbelt experiences and attractions in the heart of Boise
Of the numerous parks that line the Greenbelt, the commemorative green spaces known as the Ribbon of Jewels, all named in honor of Boise's pioneering women civic leaders, are a must. If you only visit one, make it Julia Davis Park, the oldest park in Boise. This 89-acre expanse in downtown Boise is an artsy, family-friendly hub housing the Boise Art Museum, the Idaho State Museum, the Discovery Center of Idaho, and Zoo Boise, along with the usual parkland spaces like playgrounds and picnic areas. Another highlight is the park's Rose Garden, where about 2,400 roses bloom each year. "If you are looking for a nice shade during the summer, this is the best place in Boise," notes one Google reviewer. "The rose garden is simply fantastic, but there is just so much to explore here."
Kayakers, paddleboarders, and even surfers can ride waves at Boise Whitewater Park. Nestled on the Greenbelt in downtown Boise, it features a state-of-the-art machine that generates both gentle and strong waves on the river, making it suitable for all skill levels. The Greenbelt's banks are also a great place for anglers to cast a line in the Boise River. "Walking the Greenbelt looking for a good spot is the key," advised one local on Facebook.
To view wildlife, don't miss the MK Nature Center, an educational space with trails, a butterfly garden, and plenty of fish. Mink, deer, foxes, and birds, including the Great Blue Heron and Wilson, the resident Peregrine Falcon, wow visitors here. Reviews on Google note it's an ideal place to take a breather: "Such a great spot to take a beat and walk the little beaten paths here, right off the Greenbelt! Perfect pit stop for some cool critters to see!"
Dine and drink at these tasty Greenbelt spots
Exploring the Greenbelt can work up an appetite. Luckily, the pathway puts visitors close to several spots in Boise's underrated food scene, so drinks and nosh are never far. For a smorgasbord of meals-on-wheels accompanied by live music and a community feel, look no further than Green Acres Food Truck Park. This seasonal, open-air offering features a changing lineup of local food trucks right on the Greenbelt near Ann Morrison Park. Brews and casual eats await on the river at Payette Brewing Company, voted repeatedly by locals as Boise's "Best Brewery." With 20 beers on tap, a local wine selection, and several brisket and pork plates, Payette is a great place to fill up on hearty fare after a long day.
For fine dining on the Greenbelt in downtown Boise, Cottonwood Grille serves locally sourced, seasonal cuisine and craft cocktails. Dinner showcases seafood including halibut, trout, and salmon, as well as lamb and steak. In contrast, happy hour here is all about affordable cocktails and small plates on a riverside patio. Lucky 13 Pizza has been serving Italian comfort food mere steps from the Greenbelt since 1989. Diners can dig into more than a dozen generously topped pizzas, along with salads, pasta, and sandwiches. Gluten-free and vegetarian options are available.
The Greenbelt is open from sunrise to sunset, with parking and several access points along the pathway. Consider visiting Boise to discover the Greenbelt in autumn, when the city boasts vibrant fall foliage without the crowds. If you have extra time, you can also make a side trip to the wildly idyllic, trail-filled Eagle Island State Park.