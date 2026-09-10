Not California, Not Hawaii — This East Coast Gem Is The Most Environmentally-Friendly State In 2026

The "mountain vs. beach" or "tropical hotspot vs. winter wonderland" debates regularly rile up avid travelers. But one thing that unites nearly all of us is our love for the planet and its gorgeous natural spaces. In a 2023 Booking.com survey, 76% said they "want to travel more sustainably." With that in mind, personal finance group WalletHub conducted an analysis on the greenest U.S. states, and the winner was none other than the aptly titled Green Mountain State — Vermont.

The team at WalletHub compared states on three key conditions: environmental quality, eco-friendly behaviors, and climate-change contributions. Vermont beat out Hawaii and California for the top spot largely due to its promotion of organic farming, which shuns harmful pesticides and herbicides and doesn't use petroleum-based fertilizers. Low carbon dioxide emissions and the state's push for alternative and eco-friendly fuel sources also heavily factored into Vermont's high rank, making it come second in both environmental quality and eco-friendly behaviors. Overall, Vermont's high rank boils down to one simple metric: How easy is it to live green in the state? As WalletHub analyst Chip Lupo points out, it's much easier to be green in a state that already has the infrastructure to support green habits, which is where Vermont shines.

According to Drive Electric Vermont, the state has over 500 public electric charging stations, the most per capita in the country. This makes it much easier to cut transportation emissions — one of Vermont's biggest environmental pollutants, per the Vermont Natural Resources Council — and promote eco-friendly road trips. Vermont also ranks high in recycling rates and clean air, according to studies by Eunomia Research and Consulting and U.S. News and World Report.