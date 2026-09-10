Not California, Not Hawaii — This East Coast Gem Is The Most Environmentally-Friendly State In 2026
The "mountain vs. beach" or "tropical hotspot vs. winter wonderland" debates regularly rile up avid travelers. But one thing that unites nearly all of us is our love for the planet and its gorgeous natural spaces. In a 2023 Booking.com survey, 76% said they "want to travel more sustainably." With that in mind, personal finance group WalletHub conducted an analysis on the greenest U.S. states, and the winner was none other than the aptly titled Green Mountain State — Vermont.
The team at WalletHub compared states on three key conditions: environmental quality, eco-friendly behaviors, and climate-change contributions. Vermont beat out Hawaii and California for the top spot largely due to its promotion of organic farming, which shuns harmful pesticides and herbicides and doesn't use petroleum-based fertilizers. Low carbon dioxide emissions and the state's push for alternative and eco-friendly fuel sources also heavily factored into Vermont's high rank, making it come second in both environmental quality and eco-friendly behaviors. Overall, Vermont's high rank boils down to one simple metric: How easy is it to live green in the state? As WalletHub analyst Chip Lupo points out, it's much easier to be green in a state that already has the infrastructure to support green habits, which is where Vermont shines.
According to Drive Electric Vermont, the state has over 500 public electric charging stations, the most per capita in the country. This makes it much easier to cut transportation emissions — one of Vermont's biggest environmental pollutants, per the Vermont Natural Resources Council — and promote eco-friendly road trips. Vermont also ranks high in recycling rates and clean air, according to studies by Eunomia Research and Consulting and U.S. News and World Report.
Things to do in Vermont — the 'Greenest State' in the U.S.
Thanks to an ambitious plan to conserve 50% of its land by 2050 (via Audubon Vermont), Vermont is the ideal place for an eco-friendly, nature-based vacation. The state is known for its stunning, sunset-shaded fall foliage, and road trips through its scenic national byways are a perfect way to get a close-up look at what green initiatives can do to beautify a state. Because of the state's large network of electric charging stations, you could potentially undertake these road trips without using a single drop of petroleum-based fuel.
The Green Mountain State also boasts — you guessed it — gorgeous mountain views. Its crisp high-elevation air and well-maintained natural spaces make it a top-rated state for outdoor activities and healthy living. The state has 110 mountain peaks higher than 3,000 feet and five over 4,000 feet, with Mount Mansfield topping the list at 4,393 feet. Despite the intimidating size of its mountains, Global Summit Guide points out that Vermont's gentle inclines and better-graded trails make its mountains much more accessible to inexperienced hikers than the White Mountains of neighboring New Hampshire. Because of Vermont's clean air, you can also look forward to stunning views from its mountains, like the 360-degree panoramas of the Mount Mansfield summit or the famed 100-mile view from Hogback Mountain.
Autumn leaf-peeping is another favorite activity in Vermont, with towns like Stowe and Woodstock boasting some of the best fall foliage in the country. You can hike to a viewpoint to see the autumn hues spread below, or enjoy the view from a scenic chairlift or gondola ride. Alternatively, take advantage of the state's electric charging stations for an epic — yet eco-friendly — road trip through some of Vermont's best fall foliage scenes.