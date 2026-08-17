This East Coast State Is Top-Rated For Healthy Living With Outdoor Fun, Gorgeous Mountains, And Clean Air
Perhaps you can have your cake (or candy) and eat it too. Vermont is the state with the most candy shops and is every sugar lover's dream destination, but it is still one of the healthiest places in the country. We're not giving you permission to overindulge in sweet treats, but if you're in a place that embraces healthy living and offers opportunities to stay active, perhaps you can enjoy the sugar rush every now and then. Nursa.com named Vermont the top-rated state in a study they conducted about the healthiest places to live in the U.S.
One factor they looked at was air quality. They obtained data from the Environmental Protection Agency to determine pollution levels and noted that there wasn't a lot in this East Coast state. That was one contributing factor that helped bump the state to the top spot. Vermont's Department of Environmental Conservation says that the state's air quality is "considered to be among the best in the nation." Vermont's Department of Health attributes that to a variety of factors. For one, there's not as much traffic there. Fewer cars on the roads means cleaner air. There's also not as much industrial pollution like you'll find in some other states.
The platform also took into consideration a variety of other factors such as the number of parks, public pools, and places to run or walk. Vermont has plenty of outdoor activities that will keep you physically active. Throw in some mountain scenery, and Vermont may be one of the top choices for health-conscious, outdoorsy folks.
Enjoying Vermont's gorgeous mountains
The main mountain range on the East Coast of the United States is the Appalachian Mountains. While they spread throughout multiple states, Vermont's spot within the Appalachians has some of the most gorgeous mountains. In a post about Eastern U.S. mountain destinations, one Redditor shared their favorite, saying, "Vermont of course! Frequently voted the #1 place to see fall foliage in the WORLD... Great mountains too... I've been to all 50 states and I've been to Pigeon Forge and Franklin (tho not Blue Ridge), and VT is better— it's my favorite state east of the Mississippi!"
It's no surprise that Vermont has been nicknamed "The Green Mountain State." The towering peaks cover much of the state, and there's no shortage of gorgeous mountains to explore. There are 110 peaks that are above 3,000 feet in elevation, and five mountains that surpass 4,000 feet in elevation. Mount Mansfield is Vermont's highest mountain, and Tripadvisor ranks it as the best mountain in the state. Check it out during the fall, and you get the extra bonus of seeing it lit up in a palette of colors as the leaves start changing.
One way to experience Mount Mansfield is by taking a drive on the Stowe Auto Toll Road. It is a 4.5-mile drive that will take you on winding roads through the gorgeous mountains. One Tripadvisor reviewer shared that it has "AWESOME views!!!" However, she shared a warning as well. "The drive up & down are a little 'white knuckle,' but as long as you take your time you'll do fine... Once you get to the top the views are stunning on all sides of ya!! Well worth the price! Would recommend this to everyone!!!"
More fun outdoor adventures in Vermont
Vermont is a breathtaking state full of thrills that takes the crown as America's most outdoorsy. Depending on the season you go, there are multiple ways that you can get outside and have some fun. Luckily, many of these outdoor activities also help keep residents and visitors active, which further promotes the healthy living lifestyle the state has become known for.
For those who want to explore the mountains on two feet, there are many hiking trails. Several are found within the 52 state parks in Vermont. If you're heading to one of the parks for some outdoor fun, though, just make sure to plan the timing of your trip appropriately. The state parks are open on a seasonal basis that spans from May through October. Check the current year's operating schedule for exact dates, as the dates can vary by park.
Once the snow starts falling, the snowboards and skis come out. If you're looking for a spot that has a lot of snow, Jay Peak Resort is your place. It has become known for having more fresh powder than any other place on the East Coast. Jay Peak Resort gets an average of 347 inches of snow each year. While the abundant snow attracts skiers and snowboarders in the winter, those looking for other ways to enjoy some outdoor fun in the winter can also do some snowmobiling. There are more than 5,000 miles of trails where you can snowmobile. Island Pond is a popular spot and a gorgeous getaway that's called the Snowmobiling Capital of Vermont.