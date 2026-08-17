This East Coast State Is Top-Rated For Healthy Living With Outdoor Fun, Gorgeous Mountains, And Clean Air

Perhaps you can have your cake (or candy) and eat it too. Vermont is the state with the most candy shops and is every sugar lover's dream destination, but it is still one of the healthiest places in the country. We're not giving you permission to overindulge in sweet treats, but if you're in a place that embraces healthy living and offers opportunities to stay active, perhaps you can enjoy the sugar rush every now and then. Nursa.com named Vermont the top-rated state in a study they conducted about the healthiest places to live in the U.S.

One factor they looked at was air quality. They obtained data from the Environmental Protection Agency to determine pollution levels and noted that there wasn't a lot in this East Coast state. That was one contributing factor that helped bump the state to the top spot. Vermont's Department of Environmental Conservation says that the state's air quality is "considered to be among the best in the nation." Vermont's Department of Health attributes that to a variety of factors. For one, there's not as much traffic there. Fewer cars on the roads means cleaner air. There's also not as much industrial pollution like you'll find in some other states.

The platform also took into consideration a variety of other factors such as the number of parks, public pools, and places to run or walk. Vermont has plenty of outdoor activities that will keep you physically active. Throw in some mountain scenery, and Vermont may be one of the top choices for health-conscious, outdoorsy folks.