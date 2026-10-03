This California Suburb Is An Expensive Place To Live In America, With Vibrant Culture And Scenic Parks

Along with its picturesque landscapes, from mountains and deserts to the ocean, California is also known for its industries. You'll find tech companies near San Francisco and film studios farther south in Los Angeles. All in all, the Golden State is one of the richest in the country when it comes to per capita income, and alongside Hawaii, it's one of America's least affordable states to live. The median cost of a home here falls just over $770,000, which is several hundred thousand more than the national median, while everyday necessities like groceries also tend to cost more than the national average. Given all this, perhaps it's no surprise that California is also home to a city where BestPlaces says a family would need $170,280/year to live: Westminster in Orange County.

Westminster, which has a population of around 90,000 people, is roughly 45 minutes from Los Angeles and even closer to larger coastal cities like Long Beach and Huntington Beach. It got its start during the 19th century as an agricultural community and continued to grow over the following century. Large numbers of Vietnamese refugees settled in Westminster and nearby Garden Grove throughout the 1970s and '80s, putting down roots in what is known today as Little Saigon. It's remained a culturally vibrant community ever since, home to dozens of restaurants, parks, and, yes, rather pricey housing.

That reputation comes with a hefty price tag. The median sale price for a home is well over $1 million, while the overall cost of living is 41% higher than the national average. For visitors, though, there's plenty to explore beyond the city's expensive real estate, from Vietnamese restaurants and cultural attractions to green spaces.