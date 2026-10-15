Near The Montana And Idaho Border Is A Crystal-Clear Lake Paradise With A Scenic Nature Trail And Mountain Views
Nestled in the Coeur d'Alene Mountains in the Northern Rockies is a little slice of paradise quietly waiting to be discovered. With shimmering water, idyllic pine-lined shores providing endless shade, and spectacular views impossible to forget, a day trip to Blossom Lakes near the Montana/Idaho state line is a welcome escape into nature. The hike here rewards visitors with two stunning bodies of water, as there's an Upper and Lower Blossom Lake, and both are located within the picturesque Lolo National Forest.
Each season here possesses its own magic. Summer brings an assortment of wildflowers, from trillium and fairy bells to photogenic Solomon's Plume. Birdsongs by more than 300 species echo through the woods, which gradually transition into a brilliantly-colored fall paradise before the deep freeze of winter sets in. This is not a year-round destination — it's typically open from July through October before heavy snow ensures the lake is closed off to the rest of the world for the winter.
Thanks to a scenic nature trail that leads to jaw-dropping mountain and waterfront views, this pair of lakes deserves a spot on everyone's outdoor to-do list. You'll want to wear proper waterproof hiking boots for this adventure, as the hike is rigorous and requires a few stream crossings. It's rated as moderately difficult thanks to a steep elevation gain of 1,387 feet, but every step is worth it. The closest town is Murray, Idaho, a little slice of history just under 20 minutes away.
A scenic hike to pristine mountain lakes
The best way to explore the lakes is via the Blossom Lakes Trail. This 7.5 mile, out-and-back adventure leads one through a landscape like something from a fantasy novel. You'll begin the four-hour hike at the trailhead located at the Thompson Pass parking lot on the Idaho side. From there, you'll meander up a fern-lined dirt path. Then, as you round up to the top of the incline about 75% of the way through, you're met with a birds-eye view of Upper and Lower Blossom Lakes. For those afraid of heights, it might be daunting, but we highly recommend giving it a shot. Large boulders and felled trees are dotted about the shoreline and into the water, making for excellent places to sit and absorb it (or set up a picnic). If you keep going beyond the first two lakes onto the adjacent Pear Lake Trail, you'll reach Pear Lake, a third photogenic jewel well worth the additional mile or so.
The path is well-maintained, though it's quite steep in places, and it's not ADA-accessible. The switchbacks create a rigorous 1,387-foot elevation gain in just a few miles and hikers are wise to prepare accordingly and bring plenty of drinking water despite mild daytime temperatures in the summer. Bring some energy-fueling snacks, too. Check the weather conditions before you venture out; then, check the local mosquito conditions. This trail is infamous for its mosquitoes, per multiple reviews on AllTrails.
If you'd like to stay overnight, there are some primitive campsites on the shores of both Upper and Lower Blossom Lakes. There are also some wonderful things to do in the area. If you're craving more hiking, the nearby Route of the Hiawatha was once one of America's 'Most Scenic Stretches Of Railroad', and is now a gorgeous Idaho trail to bike or hike. You can visit a town called the 'Center Of The Universe' that offers an uncrowded getaway to shop, ski, and dine about an hour from the lakes. While there, be sure to check out America's richest silver mining district, a gorgeous family-friendly Idaho adventure.