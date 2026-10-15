Near The Montana And Idaho Border Is A Crystal-Clear Lake Paradise With A Scenic Nature Trail And Mountain Views

Nestled in the Coeur d'Alene Mountains in the Northern Rockies is a little slice of paradise quietly waiting to be discovered. With shimmering water, idyllic pine-lined shores providing endless shade, and spectacular views impossible to forget, a day trip to Blossom Lakes near the Montana/Idaho state line is a welcome escape into nature. The hike here rewards visitors with two stunning bodies of water, as there's an Upper and Lower Blossom Lake, and both are located within the picturesque Lolo National Forest.

Each season here possesses its own magic. Summer brings an assortment of wildflowers, from trillium and fairy bells to photogenic Solomon's Plume. Birdsongs by more than 300 species echo through the woods, which gradually transition into a brilliantly-colored fall paradise before the deep freeze of winter sets in. This is not a year-round destination — it's typically open from July through October before heavy snow ensures the lake is closed off to the rest of the world for the winter.

Thanks to a scenic nature trail that leads to jaw-dropping mountain and waterfront views, this pair of lakes deserves a spot on everyone's outdoor to-do list. You'll want to wear proper waterproof hiking boots for this adventure, as the hike is rigorous and requires a few stream crossings. It's rated as moderately difficult thanks to a steep elevation gain of 1,387 feet, but every step is worth it. The closest town is Murray, Idaho, a little slice of history just under 20 minutes away.