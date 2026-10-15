Forget Florida, Retire To Alabama's Serene Escape With Untamed Trails, Parks, And Affordable Living

Florida has long reigned as the unbeaten retirement champ of the U.S., but not everybody dreams of the Sunshine State. Maybe you want something a little quieter in your golden years: a little slower, a little cheaper, and less vacation-oriented. Maybe you should forget Florida and look to a place like Clarke County, Alabama, when the time comes to hang up your boots. It's not the obvious play, but it might be the right one for you — especially if you want to stretch your dollar as far as you can in a beautiful part of the country full of unspoiled nature.

The website Stacker recently scored every Alabama county on how suited they are for retirees, based on data from Niche. Clarke County scored an A-, making it one of the 20 best counties in Alabama for retirement, based on high scores for its cost of living, weather, and range of outdoor activities. The largest of Clarke County's handful of cities, Jackson, tied with the county seat, Grove Hill, as the best town within the county to live in. Thomasville, its second-largest city, was ranked next.

The factors that make Clarke County a compelling retirement locale should appeal to almost all retirees. It's affordable and there's a lot of nature to enjoy, whether that's simply admiring its beauty or getting physically active within its parks and on its bodies of water. It might be a little remote — it's over 130 miles from Montgomery, over 150 miles to Birmingham, and roughly an hour and a half from Mobile — but those cities and their airports are all still within an afternoon's drive. And once you escape to Clarke County, you might not want to leave, anyway.