Forget Florida, Retire To Alabama's Serene Escape With Untamed Trails, Parks, And Affordable Living
Florida has long reigned as the unbeaten retirement champ of the U.S., but not everybody dreams of the Sunshine State. Maybe you want something a little quieter in your golden years: a little slower, a little cheaper, and less vacation-oriented. Maybe you should forget Florida and look to a place like Clarke County, Alabama, when the time comes to hang up your boots. It's not the obvious play, but it might be the right one for you — especially if you want to stretch your dollar as far as you can in a beautiful part of the country full of unspoiled nature.
The website Stacker recently scored every Alabama county on how suited they are for retirees, based on data from Niche. Clarke County scored an A-, making it one of the 20 best counties in Alabama for retirement, based on high scores for its cost of living, weather, and range of outdoor activities. The largest of Clarke County's handful of cities, Jackson, tied with the county seat, Grove Hill, as the best town within the county to live in. Thomasville, its second-largest city, was ranked next.
The factors that make Clarke County a compelling retirement locale should appeal to almost all retirees. It's affordable and there's a lot of nature to enjoy, whether that's simply admiring its beauty or getting physically active within its parks and on its bodies of water. It might be a little remote — it's over 130 miles from Montgomery, over 150 miles to Birmingham, and roughly an hour and a half from Mobile — but those cities and their airports are all still within an afternoon's drive. And once you escape to Clarke County, you might not want to leave, anyway.
Retire to nature with Clarke County's untamed trails and parks
With just under 22,000 residents, Clarke County is sparsely populated. That's great news if you want to spend your retirement surrounded by undeveloped nature. The county is home to several parks, lakes, and historical sites, providing you with the kind of physical activity important to staying healthy and busy in retirement. Experts recommend that you get between 6,000 and 8,000 steps a day after you turn 60, and walking trails like Clarke County's Fulton Recreational Park Trail make that easy. This short but scenic outdoor trail loops through woods filled with birds and other wildlife.
Silver Creek Park in the town of Whatley is another popular local trail that's even better for birding, with a large variety of birds spottable throughout the year. It's also a fine spot for camping if you want to take a little break from your new Clarke County home without traveling too far. And as the name implies, Silver Creek Park also sits on a creek that's a good place to paddle, swim, or fish — one of many such bodies of water throughout Clarke County, though none of them are quite as big as Alabama's picturesque lakeside escape with swimming and boating fun.
Other Clarke County lakes or creeks on which to float your way through retirement include Parker Lake, where the intrepid kayaker can see a multitude of birds from the water, as well as catch some fish. You can also hunt animals like deer, hogs, turkeys, and quail here. Coffeeville is home to a reservoir that's over 8,000 acres and ideal for catching bass and crappie, and Claiborne Lake is the place to cast your line if you're hoping to catch some catfish. That's one of the benefits to an out-of-the-way place like Clarke County: Nature still feels natural.
Stretch your dollar to the breaking point with shockingly affordable living
The biggest advantage to retiring in Clarke County, though, comes down to economics. Part of living in retirement is stretching your dollar as far as you can without sacrificing basic amenities, and your income will go further here than in most parts of the country — especially Florida, which is one of the 20 most expensive states to live in.
The savings start at home, with a deeply affordable housing market that's much lower than not just national standards but Alabama's as well. The average home value in Clarke County is $141,172, according to Zillow, which is over $200,000 lower than the national average, and almost $100,000 below Alabama's statewide average. Alabama is full of some of the cheapest places to retire to in the country, and it doesn't get much better than Clarke County when you're on a fixed income.
Here's how cheap it is to live in Clarke County: MIT's Living Wage Calculator estimates that you only need to average $7.67 an hour to live above the poverty line here. If you're a couple, that bumps up to $10.40 an hour. The average Social Security payment in 2026 is over $2,000 a month, so retirees can live comfortably in Clarke County on their benefits alone. Add in various senior discounts and programs from the Alabama Department of Senior Services, and Clarke County winds up with enticing under-the-radar retirement potential. And, now that Alabama is on your radar, here's another tranquil getaway with outdoor fun that you should consider retiring in.