5 Vespa Rules American Tourists Break In Italy Within The First 10 Minutes

ZTL is an important acronym you'll want to know while traveling around Italy. It stands for "Zona a Traffico Limitato" ("Limited Traffic Zone"), and a crucial driving rule in Italy is to avoid driving into one. Often, ZTLs are in historic centers of Italian cities, where access is limited to authorized vehicles during certain hours to keep the area's buildings and atmosphere intact. They're typically outfitted with automatic cameras at entry points, rather than being closed off with physical barriers, so it's easy to drive into one illegally without knowing if you're not familiar with the signage. Cameras scan the license plates that pass and check if they're authorized; if you enter when the restriction is active without authorization, you might get a fine of €83 to €332, according to the ACI as of this writing.

You shouldn't assume that a scooter is exempt from the rule against vehicles in a ZTL. That said, there isn't a blanket national rule against scooters in ZTLs, so it can vary from city to city or even between zones within a city. In Rome, for example, mopeds are allowed in all ZTLs except for one, per Roma Servizi per la Mobilità: Tridente, the historic area around Piazza del Popolo. One zone you were able to ride into at one time might not have the same access rules when you visit again. In Milan's Quadrilatero della Moda, for example, a ban on mopeds is set to kick in in 2028. Anytime you're riding in a city, look for signs that say "Zona Traffico Limitato" or simply "ZTL" and read the smaller panels underneath it, which may show a motorcycle symbol to indicate that Vespas and other motor scooters are exempt.