11 Etiquette Rules You Need To Know Before Eating In Italy

America is well-known for having a relatively relaxed approached to table manners, especially compared to the Europe, whose various cultures still consider them a centerpiece of dining and culture. In Italy, this is certainly the rule. Many things that are acceptable in the United States are considered rude or offensive there. Of course, conversely, many things that are considered off-limits in America are fine when eating "nel Bel Paese," or "in the Beautiful Country," as Italy is often called.

The main issue comes with mannerisms that might almost be second nature. For some Americans, it is almost reflexive to put one hand on their lap if not using it. But committing some offenses in Rome or Venice might get you a strong side-eye. Thus, tourists should have a general idea of how to comport themselves at the Italian table.

Obviously Italy is incredibly diverse, but these tips generally apply to most places in the country and will help you have a harmonious trip. Finally, these tips not only apply for tourists at restaurants — they are also for anyone traveling to Italy and having the honor of being invited into an Italian home. Even as a casual tourist or student studying abroad, you might get invited by a local you meet, and you certainly don't want to be unprepared.