Tucked In The Northern Sierra Nevada Is An Artificial Mountain Lake With Secluded Waters, Fishing, And Camping
Northern California's Sierra Nevada rewards those who pull off the main road with spectacular views of wooded ridgelines rising above cloistered waters. The Tahoe National Forest alone offers hundreds of miles of trails and lakes in this mountainous domain. In its midst, you might detour to White Rock Lake, a reservoir that could serve as a cool swim, a fishing excursion, and a campsite all in one. For hikers, its location also makes it a jumping-off point for exploring the trails toward Mount Lola, or simply a convenient spot to bed down along a trek.
White Rock Lake sits a little over an hour away by car from Truckee, California, a mountain town to the north of Lake Tahoe, or nearly two hours from Reno, Nevada. With its backdrop of evergreens and ridges, it could make for a scenic and less-crowded alternative to Lake Tahoe. Like Tahoe, White Rock Lake is a high-elevation lake — TopoZone puts its shores at nearly 8,000 feet above sea level. Its location is also relevant to its origin: Around 1850, miners created the reservoir with rock barriers and flashboards, so that its water could power hydraulic mining for gold in the region, per the U.S. Forest Service.
The journey to White Rock Lake takes a little effort, but it's worth it for outdoorsy travelers seeking solitude. The final few miles leading to the lake follow a rough road that the Forest Service says requires four-wheel drive. In return, you reach a largely undeveloped shoreline with dispersed campsites among dark evergreens. "Excellent get away. Very clean and not crowded," a Google Maps reviewer wrote. You'll have minimal disruption for a day of fishing, paddling, or sleeping under the stars.
What to do at White Rock Lake
White Rock Lake's fir- and spruce-fringed waters are suited for swimming, paddling, or casting a line across the reservoir for trout in the shadow of Sierra Nevada slopes. Previous catches at the reservoir logged on Fishbrain include brown trout and white crappie. Online fishing reports are sparse, and the setting is more backcountry than developed recreation area, but you could fish from the shoreline near the lake's primitive campsites. Note that California requires a sport fishing license for anyone aged 16 and older; the Department of Fish and Wildlife offers one- and two-day sport fishing licenses if you're visiting for the day or weekend. If nothing bites, you could move on to Frenchman Lake, another Sierra Nevada fishing lake about a two-hour drive north of White Rock Lake, or Dayton State Park, located south of Reno.
Those planning to stay longer at White Rock Lake can pitch a tent at one of the shore's six primitive campsites – just be prepared to sacrifice some creature comforts. The campsites are scattered along the reservoir's shore, with fire rings and picnic tables available. There's no drinking water or restrooms, so make sure to pack lots of water. On the upside, there are no fees either, and the sites are first come, first served. Access is generally seasonal, with the Forest Service listing the lake's operating period as roughly mid-June through late October. It's one of the unspoken rules of the Sierra Nevada region to check that roads are open, because snow and seasonal closures can affect access.