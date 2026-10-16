Forget Florida, This Multi-Award-Winning Beach On Cape Cod Is A Gem With Soft Sands, Snacks, And Scenic Sunsets

Sometimes it's easy to forget that Florida isn't the only East Coast state blessed with plenty of beach beauty. Just as migratory birds flock to Buzzard's Bay along Cape Cod's western shores biannually, beach-goers bound in droves to Old Silver Beach each summer. Due to its unique, convenient location and inviting, soft sandy makeup, Old Silver has collected many accolades over the years. It's taken gold for overall best beach and sunset views repeatedly in Cape Cod Life's Best of Cape Cod reader's choice awards, and Condé Nast Traveler named it one of the Cape's best beaches.

The awards have certainly helped entice many a shell seeker, tide wader, and sand wanderer to this shoreline. Families, as well, love to let little ones frolic in the sand dunes and tide pools found fronting the fairly shallow, calm waters here. Silky sands stretch out on this rare west-facing beach along Massachusetts' coast. That's the main reason that sunsets here can be so stunning. And with food options found on the beach, a morning excursion can easily turn into an all-day adventure culminating in a colorful twilight show.

Old Silver Beach is 70 miles south of Boston Logan International Airport (BOS), in Falmouth, a beach town right across from Martha's Vineyard. The beach faces Buzzard's Bay, a protected Massachusetts coastal zone comprised of several ecosystems where wildlife thrives.