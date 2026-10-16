Forget Florida, This Multi-Award-Winning Beach On Cape Cod Is A Gem With Soft Sands, Snacks, And Scenic Sunsets
Sometimes it's easy to forget that Florida isn't the only East Coast state blessed with plenty of beach beauty. Just as migratory birds flock to Buzzard's Bay along Cape Cod's western shores biannually, beach-goers bound in droves to Old Silver Beach each summer. Due to its unique, convenient location and inviting, soft sandy makeup, Old Silver has collected many accolades over the years. It's taken gold for overall best beach and sunset views repeatedly in Cape Cod Life's Best of Cape Cod reader's choice awards, and Condé Nast Traveler named it one of the Cape's best beaches.
The awards have certainly helped entice many a shell seeker, tide wader, and sand wanderer to this shoreline. Families, as well, love to let little ones frolic in the sand dunes and tide pools found fronting the fairly shallow, calm waters here. Silky sands stretch out on this rare west-facing beach along Massachusetts' coast. That's the main reason that sunsets here can be so stunning. And with food options found on the beach, a morning excursion can easily turn into an all-day adventure culminating in a colorful twilight show.
Old Silver Beach is 70 miles south of Boston Logan International Airport (BOS), in Falmouth, a beach town right across from Martha's Vineyard. The beach faces Buzzard's Bay, a protected Massachusetts coastal zone comprised of several ecosystems where wildlife thrives.
Explore the silky sands at Old Silver Beach
Old Silver Beach is separated into two sections by Herring Brook, one for residents and one for visitors. These sections straddle a salt marsh that offers protection for the shoreline along with habitat for birds, shellfish, and many other coastal species. Each spring, metallic glints are seen swimming in the brook as its namesake fish migrate to Buzzard's Bay. The nearby Cape Cod Canal, which connects Buzzard's Bay to Cape Cod Bay, is also among Massachusetts's best spots for fishing and boating on the Cape.
One of the beach's biggest appeals is its soft, powdery sand. East Coast beaches generally have softer sand compared to the West Coast due to longer erosion times and different geological make-ups, and a Tripadvisor reviewer confirms that Old Silver is no different. They describe it as, "The sand is incredibly soft ... it was easy to walk on too! A lot of beaches at the Cape tend to have rough sand that is very hard to walk on, like quicksand. Not this beach."
Beach snacks and scenic sunsets in Falmouth
Other reviewers on Tripadvisor advise Old Silver Beach visitors to get there early due to the crowds, and that there's a $30 charge to park if you're not a local. If you want to avoid weekend crowds, some recommend setting up a chair along the Herring River salt marsh to avoid the beach-goer inundation while taking in the egrets, herons, and ospreys soaring overhead. Restrooms, showers, and lifeguards are on-site, although only available from late June through Labor Day.
During the summertime, the Beachside Blends food truck serves up fruit smoothies and bowls, pressed juices, and wellness shots. On the north end of the beach is Sea Crest Beach Resort, offering overnight lodging, several dining options, and beach views. The Lantern Room has a breakfast buffet with an omelet station and waffle bar, along with lunch and dinner menus featuring items such as Falmouth oysters, lobster rolls, and New England clam chowder. The Hatch offers grab-and-go options to take to the beach, including fish and chips, burgers, and chicken fingers. Casual snacking is also found here, with pizzas and ice cream found at Buzzard's Bay Pizza Co. and Captain Scoops, respectively.
Remember that while the drive from Boston during the off-season may take just over an hour, it can take far longer given the amount of people drawn to the Cape in the summer. To avoid gridlock, the Cape Cod Chamber recommends planning your trip outside of peak travel times. Avoid driving to the Cape on Fridays between 2 and 9 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Likewise, avoid heading back to Boston on Sundays (or holidays that fall on a Monday) between 1 and 9 p.m.