How Your Hotel Can Tell You've Touched The Minibar Before They Even Go Inside Your Room

Just as you may not have known that you can ask your hotel for freebies, you might not realize you've already been charged for that minibar snack. In a TikTok video, one traveler shares how they removed items from their hotel minibar and placed them in a drawer before restocking the fridge with their own drinks to keep them cold. The TikToker explains that they were hit with a staggering bill for minibar items they hadn't even consumed. The culprit? The black sensors beneath the items, which automatically charge guests as soon as an item is lifted. Similarly, in an Instagram reel, one creator warns travelers of hotels using infrared technology and weight sensors to automatically charge guests even for just picking an item up for a few seconds.

So, how can hotel guests protect themselves from unexpected minibar charges? Apart from not touching anything, document the contents of your minibar at the beginning of your stay, particularly if you plan to use the fridge to keep your own food and drinks cold. Then, take another photo at check-out. These timestamped images can serve as evidence if the hotel mistakenly charges you for items you never consumed. And if you've accidentally moved an item, just as contacting a hotel directly is a quick hack that can get you an affordable rate on a room, calling the hotel staff to let them know can thwart a charge before it shows up on your bill.

If you're feeling hungry, treat yourself to room service rather than browsing your room's minibar. Additionally, food delivery services like DoorDash and Uber Eats have partnered up with hotel chains, offering point-earning potential when guests order takeout from select hotels. This may provide a more cost-effective option to satisfy your cravings without the steep hotel markup hidden in your room's minibar.