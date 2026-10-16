Chicago's Hidden Gem Suburb Has Miles Of Scenic Trails, Family Fun, And Vibrant Irish Culture

Just southwest of Chicago's skyline, Oak Forest is an underrated suburb that's steeped in history, bursting with family fun, and one of the greenest blotches on the Cook County map. Its first settlement was established in the early 1800s, and more than a quarter of township residents claim Irish ancestry, according to the Chicago Tribune. It was incorporated in 1947 and became a city in 1971.

The suburb has a Walk Score of 56 out of 100, so driving around it is recommended. However, it is connected to "Chicagoland," or greater Chicago, by public transport. The orange Metra line runs from Millennium Station in Chicago to Harvey Station, from where you can walk to Broadway Avenue and 155th Street and take the 364 bus to Oak Forest. Chicago is served by two major airports. Chicago Midway International Airport (MDW) is 15 miles north of Oak Forest, while Chicago O'Hare International Airport (ORD) is about 35 miles north – although these common traveler complaints about O'Hare International Airport might put you off using it.

Oak Forest is perched along the country's longest transcontinental highway — historic Route 6 — making it an excellent stopping point on a great American road trip. With more time, you could combine it with a trip to nearby Joliet, an affordable town that's packed with American charm and shops.