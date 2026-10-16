Chicago's Hidden Gem Suburb Has Miles Of Scenic Trails, Family Fun, And Vibrant Irish Culture
Just southwest of Chicago's skyline, Oak Forest is an underrated suburb that's steeped in history, bursting with family fun, and one of the greenest blotches on the Cook County map. Its first settlement was established in the early 1800s, and more than a quarter of township residents claim Irish ancestry, according to the Chicago Tribune. It was incorporated in 1947 and became a city in 1971.
The suburb has a Walk Score of 56 out of 100, so driving around it is recommended. However, it is connected to "Chicagoland," or greater Chicago, by public transport. The orange Metra line runs from Millennium Station in Chicago to Harvey Station, from where you can walk to Broadway Avenue and 155th Street and take the 364 bus to Oak Forest. Chicago is served by two major airports. Chicago Midway International Airport (MDW) is 15 miles north of Oak Forest, while Chicago O'Hare International Airport (ORD) is about 35 miles north – although these common traveler complaints about O'Hare International Airport might put you off using it.
Oak Forest is perched along the country's longest transcontinental highway — historic Route 6 — making it an excellent stopping point on a great American road trip. With more time, you could combine it with a trip to nearby Joliet, an affordable town that's packed with American charm and shops.
Trails, family fun, and heritage in Oak Forest
Oak Forest is home to one of Cook County's largest green spaces, with more than 640 acres of protected natural habitat and 20 miles of trails. The Tinley Creek Purple, Green, and Red Trails pass through Oak Forest, stretching nearly 16 miles and with an elevation gain of 423 feet. Another great option circumvents the Oak Forest Heritage Preserve, which has a 4.6-star rating on AllTrails.
Niche gives Oak Forest an enviable A rating for families. Camp Sullivan in the nearby Cook County Forest Preserve is a perfect warm-weather getaway for outdoorsy families. The baseball stadium Ozinga Field – home to the Windy City Thunderbolts – is another popular spot, less than 3 miles northwest. For more local athletic fun, check out Chicago's coolest destinations with sporty appeal and gameday vibes.
Oak Forest's Irish heritage is an integral factor of its culture, which is heavily reflected in Chicago Gaelic Park. The park opened in 1983, and has since been a bustling community center with Irish singing, dancing, and storytelling, as well as other events such as weddings. There are few better areas in the U.S. in which to celebrate Ireland's patron saint, and there are always things to do for St. Patrick's Day around Chicago. Oak Park adds to Chicago's festive repertoire with Oak Forest Fleadh – a full day of events that culminates with a family fun fest.
Play golf, fish, hike, and ski in Oak Forest
Golfers, rejoice: Golf Digest gives George W. Dunne National in Cook County four out of five stars, ranking it one of the best courses in the area to play golf. The public, 18-hole championship course is loved for its well-designed layout, scenic surroundings, and pro shop.
Fishing in Oak Forest's lush spaces is another excellent way to enjoy the outdoors. Midlothian Reservoir is home to the "Twin Lakes," two ponds stocked with yellow bass, bluegill, and carp. In winter, get outside during Illinois' notoriously difficult weather in nearby Yankee Woods. The park offers cross-country skiing paths, bike tracks, and hiking trails.
Late spring through early fall is generally the best time to visit Oak Forest. Summer is especially lively, with baseball games, hiking, and Irish cultural events creating plenty of reasons to spend time outside. Spring brings greenery and pleasant walking weather, while fall foliage makes its preserve especially attractive for scenic strolls and photography. Winters in the Chicago region tend to be cold, windy, and sometimes snowy, making outdoor activities less predictable.