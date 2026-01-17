Top 11 Things To Do For St. Patrick's Day Around Chicago

New York City may have the biggest St. Patrick's Day parade in the U.S. But with its four parades and an iconic river-dyeing tradition, Chicago may very well outshine the city when it comes to celebrating the cheerful day. From a festive Irish market to an authentic Celtic celebration at the Symphony Center, home of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra, the city goes all out for St. Patrick's Day. Consistently voted among the best car-free cities in the U.S., Chicago is also the place for festive bar crawls where visitors can walk from bar to bar while sampling green beer and other spirits. Visitors with kids are not left out. Families will find kid-friendly festivals that will leave a memorable mark on the children in the family.

Thanks to an Irish population that has been an active part of its history since at least the 1850s, when the famous parade began, Chicago shows no sign of stopping its long history of St. Paddy's celebrations. Today, visitors planning a mid-March trip to the city can combine the many St. Patrick's Day festivities with all the gorgeous sights responsible for Chicago's ranking as the world's most beautiful city in 2025. With numerous celebrations around the city, visitors can also plan an escape centered solely on St. Patrick's Day and never get bored.