North America's Most Relaxing City For Travelers Isn't In California Or Florida

When it comes to a relaxing city destination, you might think of one that has palm trees, beaches, and year-round warmth, like those along Florida's or California's shores. Yet while the U.S. coast has some great places to visit, it turns out that the most relaxing city on the continent is actually Vancouver in British Columbia, Canada.

Conde Nast Traveler has reported on data from the travel eSIM group Holafly, which looked at which global cities allow visitors the best opportunities to relax in 2026. Vancouver scored 66.6, making it No. 4 on the list, and the first North American destination. Holafly confirmed its methodology in its 2025 report on the world's most relaxing cities. First, it looked at the world's 50 best cities, as ranked by the marketing firm Resonance Consultancy. From those, it looked at the number of "parks and nature reserves, the number of spa and wellness centers, air quality, average annual sunshine hours, traffic congestion, and happiness" using data from sites such as Happy City Index and Numbeo.

Vancouver is already one of North America's most livable cities, so it's not a huge surprise that it's one of the most relaxing cities as well. Breaking down some of the elements that Holafly uses to determine its ranking, Vancouver has more than 220 parks according to the City of Vancouver. Stanley Park, a waterfront space that stretches nearly 1,000 acres, is one of the most famous, with trails, totem poles, and an aquarium. VanDusen Botanical Garden, meanwhile, has more than 7,500 different plants, and themed areas including a rose garden, sunflower meadow, and hedge maze.