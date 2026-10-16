Goodbye Napa Valley, So Long Sonoma County: This High Elevation Region Is A Mountain Hotspot For Wine

When you think of a West Coast wine country getaway, your mind probably instantly goes to famous spots like Napa and Sonoma. But what about the America's Rocky Mountain region? Although the region is known for its towering snowy peaks, the area actually has its own thriving wine industry. In fact, it's home to one of the oldest wine-growing regions in the entire country. In the overlooked world of Southwestern wine, the West Elks American Viticultural Area (AVA) in Colorado is a thriving grape-growing region.

Located west of the Rockies in the North Fork Valley, the West Elks AVA has another very unique claim to fame: At between 5,300 and 6,900 feet above sea level, it's the highest elevation appellation region in the entire country, per the region's website. Plus, some vineyards here are among the highest in all of North America. In this high-elevation wine region, low humidity, cool nights, steady winds, and warm days work together to produce exceptional grapes, which winemakers then use to create exceptional wine. With the Rocky Mountains right next door, wine drinkers get the added benefit of sipping on glasses of pinot noir or chardonnay with breathtaking mountain views at scenic tasting rooms.

Named after the nearby West Elk Mountains, the area is home to over 10 wineries, plus a few cideries. In terms of the types of wine you'll find, the area is well known for its white wine offerings like chardonnay, pinot gris, riesling, and gewurztraminer, but full reds like cabernet franc and pinot noir also do well. The fertile soil and optimal climate also mean that farms and orchards thrive here, providing fresh, seasonal, farm-to-table meals to pair alongside Colorado-grown wine. From sipping to supping, it's a full culinary experience of Colorado terroir, with those famous Rocky Mountain peaks in the background.