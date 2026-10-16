Goodbye Napa Valley, So Long Sonoma County: This High Elevation Region Is A Mountain Hotspot For Wine
When you think of a West Coast wine country getaway, your mind probably instantly goes to famous spots like Napa and Sonoma. But what about the America's Rocky Mountain region? Although the region is known for its towering snowy peaks, the area actually has its own thriving wine industry. In fact, it's home to one of the oldest wine-growing regions in the entire country. In the overlooked world of Southwestern wine, the West Elks American Viticultural Area (AVA) in Colorado is a thriving grape-growing region.
Located west of the Rockies in the North Fork Valley, the West Elks AVA has another very unique claim to fame: At between 5,300 and 6,900 feet above sea level, it's the highest elevation appellation region in the entire country, per the region's website. Plus, some vineyards here are among the highest in all of North America. In this high-elevation wine region, low humidity, cool nights, steady winds, and warm days work together to produce exceptional grapes, which winemakers then use to create exceptional wine. With the Rocky Mountains right next door, wine drinkers get the added benefit of sipping on glasses of pinot noir or chardonnay with breathtaking mountain views at scenic tasting rooms.
Named after the nearby West Elk Mountains, the area is home to over 10 wineries, plus a few cideries. In terms of the types of wine you'll find, the area is well known for its white wine offerings like chardonnay, pinot gris, riesling, and gewurztraminer, but full reds like cabernet franc and pinot noir also do well. The fertile soil and optimal climate also mean that farms and orchards thrive here, providing fresh, seasonal, farm-to-table meals to pair alongside Colorado-grown wine. From sipping to supping, it's a full culinary experience of Colorado terroir, with those famous Rocky Mountain peaks in the background.
Where to go wine tasting in the West Elks AVA
Located close to Hotchkiss, Mesa Winds Farm and Winery is a good place to start your introduction to the West Elks AVA. This working farm and vineyard not only produces a range of wines, including cabernet franc and albariño, but also has an on-site, farm-to-table restaurant. Sit down for lunch or dinner, served alongside house wine, or sip a glass out on the patio and take in the breathtaking mountain views.
Another great spot for sipping and mountain vistas is the Alfred Eames tasting room at Zenzen Gardens in Paonia, one of Colorado's coolest mountain towns. Surrounded by grassy fields, flowers, and lush greenery, this manicured garden is a pastoral spot to gaze at the nearby summits and enjoy a glass of syrah or tempranillo from its red wine portfolio. Azura Wine Cellars also has incredible views to go alongside a tasting of its pinot gris, riesling, or red blends. Snag a table on the terrace for the best vistas. Fans of white wines and rosés should definitely have The Storm Cellar on their tasting list. Not only does this sommelier-founded winery have a lovely white wine portfolio, but the mountain and landscape views from the open-air hilltop tasting room and garden can't be beat.
Along with winery tastings and visits, the area also has two summertime wine events, the West Elks Wine Trail and North Fork Uncorked, when you can get deals on delicious local wine and bites. If you're in the mood for a lighter, fizzier option, head to Big B's Hard Cider and Clear Fork Cider. And above all, remember: stay hydrated and fed while pacing yourself. The altitude can quickly go to your head and make that tasting flight feel a lot stronger than expected.
Planning your West Elks AVA wine tasting getaway
The main wine tourism season in West Elks AVA runs from the end of May to late October, as that's when most wineries are open to guests and tastings. During summer and fall, many wineries are open daily and welcome walk-ins. But some are open by reservation only, so it's always a good idea to check the winery's website in advance to confirm their policies.
To savor the high-elevation vino of West Elks AVA, travelers can fly into Grand Junction Regional Airport (GJT), which has direct connections to Denver International and other regional hubs like Las Vegas and Salt Lake City. From Grand Junction (Western Colorado's largest city in the heart of wine country), it's roughly an hour-long drive to the town of Hotchkiss, gateway to the West Elks AVA. Hotchkiss, Paonia, or other towns can serve as your base. Since the wineries are spread out, having a car is a must, but you'll need a designated driver. If everyone in your party wants to partake, Black Canyon Limo from nearby Crested Butte offers wine tours with private vehicles and designated drivers.
As far as accommodations go, Hotchkiss and Paonia have the most options. The Hotchkiss Inn is a simple but comfortable motel with free breakfast. Paonia has the boutique Rocky Mountain Inn, with stylish rooms and an outdoor garden. There's also The Westmoreland at Fort Austin, where guests stay in private cabins and bunkhouses in an idyllic farm setting. Similarly, wineries like Mesa Winds also offer private cabins for rent. Some accommodations are seasonal, so check openings and availability before booking. And when you need a break from wine tasting, the mountains await, as the year-round alpine playground of Aspen is just a two-hour drive from Paonia.