5 Disadvantages Of Getting Global Entry

If you've flown internationally, perhaps you know the feeling: You land at your destination after an eternity of travel and all you want is to arrive at your accommodation, refreshed and ready to rest or explore. But instead, just ahead, is an interminable line — and another 45 minutes of waiting. In 2008, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) started offering a solution to this problem in the form of Global Entry. One of CBP's Trusted Traveler Programs, it allows pre-approved, low-risk travelers from the U.S. — and citizens of select countries — to breeze through customs.

Nearly 13 million people are enrolled in Global Entry as of 2025. CBP offers it at around 80 airports, including international ones in Canada, Ireland, and the Bahamas. With updated facial recognition technology and a separate line, it cuts down the waiting time at U.S. customs significantly. You don't have to fill out the usual paperwork or necessarily even have someone look at your passport to confirm your identity (although, as with any passenger, there's always the possibility of being selected for additional examination).

For those who often travel internationally, Global Entry has been a gift from the gods that alleviates some of the most annoying processes of travel. Because it includes TSA PreCheck, Global Entry status means that you can use a shorter queue when you go through security for domestic flights and you don't have to take off your shoes or take out liquids and laptops. Sounds too good to be true, right? Well, for certain people, it is, as there are many disadvantages to getting approved for this program. Some question whether Global Entry is a worthwhile buy, as it requires going through a long, in-person vetting process, and there are ethical concerns around privacy and surveillance, among other issues.