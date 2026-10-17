Just Outside Portland Is Maine's Coastal Day Trip Town With Bay Views, Sandy Beaches, And Nearby Fresh Seafood
Tourists from all over Maine, New England's northernmost state, are drawn to cities like Portland and national parks such as Acadia, but some of the state's small towns, such as Yarmouth, offer quieter days out. According to World Population Review, Yarmouth has a population of around 9,000 people. Settled on the Royal River in Casco Bay near Cousins Island and Littlejohn Island, it's less than 20 minutes' drive north of Portland and two hours' drive north of Boston, making it the perfect day trip from anywhere on the upper New England coast.
Yarmouth is known for its outdoorsy activities and charming boating culture. For riverside views, Royal River Park is the place to go. It's home to three waterfalls, a hemlock forest, and historic sites. It has plenty of trails and places to picnic, too. You can also hike in Spear Farm Estuary Preserve, which conserves 55 acres of woodland and salt marshes.
A New England day trip needn't be relegated to summertime. Most of Yarmouth's beauty is just as accessible in winter as it's great for snowshoeing and cross-country skiing. Stop by Eartha as well — the 1:1,000,000 scale model is the world's largest rotating globe, and comes complete with topography. You can also spend an afternoon learning about the area's beginnings at Yarmouth History Center.
Sandy beaches await at Yarmouth
The water at Sandy Point Beach near Sandy Point Bridge is shallow, so it's ideal for children. Just keep in mind high tides cover much of the beach, so a trip at low tide is necessary. Accessing the beach requires walking down steep, wooden stairs and there's only one portable bathroom. The beach also has free, though limited, parking.
Littlejohn Beach is nearby, in the 23-acre Littlejohn Island Preserve next to Maine's breathtaking and serene Chebeague Island. This small beach is relatively unknown, with only 15 reviews on Google Maps. Its rocky shoreline has pretty coastal panoramas. To access them, walk along the Littlejohn Island Preserve Trail. The loop is less than a mile, so it's an easy amble through forest, along Casco Bay, and over boardwalks. Bird watchers should look for bald eagles, black guillemots, and great horned owls. Note that dogs must be leashed and parking is limited.
Broad Cove Beach at Broad Cove Reserve is less than 10 minutes' drive away south of Yarmouth. Its sandy shores have only 71 reviews on Google Maps, so it's safe to say that it's also somewhat of a secret. Whichever beach you visit, look for New England's unique wildlife, which includes marine mammals such as gray seals.
Find fresh seafood near Yarmouth
There are plenty of mouthwatering places to get lobster rolls in Maine, but Yarmouth's location near Casco Bay means it also has fresh seafood. The highly-rated Royal River Grill House has takeout options, outdoor seating with river views, and indoor seating with a refined yet cozy ambiance. It specializes in lobster rolls (of course!), as well as bang bang shrimp, clam chowder, mussels, oysters, and wood-grilled salmon. For those who want non-seafood options, it also serves chicken marsala and Wagyu tacos, while on Sundays, you can order eggs benedict, omelets, or French toast at brunch. Its vibrant cocktail bar serves blackberry, pumpkin, pear, fig, and apple margaritas.
For a classic New England lobster shack experience, walk up to Day's Crabmeat & Lobster's window, which has been around since the 1920s. It offers Maine seafood delights like steamed lobster or clams, fish and chips, crab cakes, and fried scallops. Its ample outdoor picnic tables have riverside and marsh views and wooden cut-outs of lobsters with which you can pose for photographs.
The Yarmouth Clam Festival takes place on the third Friday in July. It lasts three days and draws around 85,000 visitors a year who are keen to eat clams, buy local crafts, and watch a clam-shucking contest and an hour-long parade.