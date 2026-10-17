Just Outside Portland Is Maine's Coastal Day Trip Town With Bay Views, Sandy Beaches, And Nearby Fresh Seafood

Tourists from all over Maine, New England's northernmost state, are drawn to cities like Portland and national parks such as Acadia, but some of the state's small towns, such as Yarmouth, offer quieter days out. According to World Population Review, Yarmouth has a population of around 9,000 people. Settled on the Royal River in Casco Bay near Cousins Island and Littlejohn Island, it's less than 20 minutes' drive north of Portland and two hours' drive north of Boston, making it the perfect day trip from anywhere on the upper New England coast.

Yarmouth is known for its outdoorsy activities and charming boating culture. For riverside views, Royal River Park is the place to go. It's home to three waterfalls, a hemlock forest, and historic sites. It has plenty of trails and places to picnic, too. You can also hike in Spear Farm Estuary Preserve, which conserves 55 acres of woodland and salt marshes.

A New England day trip needn't be relegated to summertime. Most of Yarmouth's beauty is just as accessible in winter as it's great for snowshoeing and cross-country skiing. Stop by Eartha as well — the 1:1,000,000 scale model is the world's largest rotating globe, and comes complete with topography. You can also spend an afternoon learning about the area's beginnings at Yarmouth History Center.