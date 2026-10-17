Between Bournemouth And Bath Is The Largest Village In The Nadder Valley With Shops, Festivals, And Castle Ruins

While Wiltshire is one of the go-to destinations for that traditional English countryside charm, there's one region inside it that remains undiscovered by the masses: the Nadder Valley. It boasts gorgeous scenery, thatched cottages, and darling local businesses, yet it remains virtually unknown outside of the area. Tisbury is the valley's largest village, home to just over 2,000 residents. This is an area that boasts more than two millennia of history, part of which visitors can still experience through a visit to the Old Wardour Castle ruins. They date back to the 14th century and make for the village's top attraction, according to Tripadvisor.

Those looking to dive into the local culture can look forward to a gallery and arts center featuring exhibits, classes, and more. Shoppers, on the other hand, might be happy to learn that the village offers a decent selection of shops, most of which are independent and locally owned. To experience Tisbury's livelier side, time your visit so that it coincides with one of its several seasonal events and festivals, including a carnival and an eight-day celebration that has gained the village the title of England's "starlight capital."

Despite its peaceful feel, Tisbury shouldn't be too difficult to reach. You'll find it between Bournemouth and Bath, both located 30-something miles away. Tisbury station is on the London Waterloo to Exeter South West Railways line, meaning you can stop in easily from either direction.