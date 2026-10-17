Between Portland And The New Hampshire Border Is A Charming East Coast Town With Quaint Shops And Lake Fun

There's much rugged beauty and tranquility to discover in Maine on the East Coast. Aside from its state parks, these magnificent features can be found in small towns such as Limerick, which has a population of 3,400 according to Census Reporter. Limerick is nestled between the "Pine Tree" state's largest city, Portland, and the New Hampshire border, which is only 25 minutes' drive west.

Limerick is set among agriculturally rich landscapes. According to the town's official website, the settlement dates back to the late 1700s. It blossomed as a farming community and still has farms, such as Libby's U-Pick Fruits, a family-owned site that's popular for its seasonal delights, ranging from apples to cherries. "It's such a beautiful location, and everything is so delicious," writes a fan on Google Maps.

As well as its vivid scenery, Limerick's colonial and charming Cape Cod-style homes and cozy stores on and around Main Street should be at the top of your agenda.