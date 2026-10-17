Between Portland And The New Hampshire Border Is A Charming East Coast Town With Quaint Shops And Lake Fun
There's much rugged beauty and tranquility to discover in Maine on the East Coast. Aside from its state parks, these magnificent features can be found in small towns such as Limerick, which has a population of 3,400 according to Census Reporter. Limerick is nestled between the "Pine Tree" state's largest city, Portland, and the New Hampshire border, which is only 25 minutes' drive west.
Limerick is set among agriculturally rich landscapes. According to the town's official website, the settlement dates back to the late 1700s. It blossomed as a farming community and still has farms, such as Libby's U-Pick Fruits, a family-owned site that's popular for its seasonal delights, ranging from apples to cherries. "It's such a beautiful location, and everything is so delicious," writes a fan on Google Maps.
As well as its vivid scenery, Limerick's colonial and charming Cape Cod-style homes and cozy stores on and around Main Street should be at the top of your agenda.
Explore Limerick's small town stores
Main Street, an architecturally significant thoroughfare in the Limerick Upper Village Historic District, includes businesses such as Wright Chocolate House where handmade sweets are displayed in what looks more like a library than a store – think dark, wooden shelves lined with old hardcover books. One reviewer on Google Maps says of the candy, "Some have liqueur, some have nuts, some are just chocolate, but all are beautiful in their presentation. You can mix and match your own or get pre-boxed." The female owner closes the shop in the summer.
You can experience Limerick's small town atmosphere at Home Sweet Home, an adorable shop with a gabled roof. Inside the cottage-like store, you'll find rustic furniture and decor that will thrill those who love country-style aesthetics. Vickie's Olde School Gift Shoppe on Alderwood Farm –just off Main Street – has similar merchandise as well as candles, books, knitwear, jam, and fresh beef. Home Sweet Home and Vickie's Olde School Gift Shoppe post store hours on Facebook.
Jeremiah Mason House Bed and Breakfast is nestled on Main Street, near the shops. The 19th-century brick abode is Limerick's only hotel, though you could always rent a lakeside home. The town is less than an hour's drive west of Portland, a lively waterfront hub that's renowned for seafood, quirky shops and old, walkable streets. Portland is also considered to be one of the best foodie destinations in the U.S., so combine it with Limerick to make a weekend trip.
Splish, splash, and fish at Sokokis Lake in Limerick, Maine
Sokokis Lake spans 192 acres and abounds with greenery. Just over a mile north of Main Street, the man-made body of water is an inviting destination for boating and fishing – Fishbrain users report reeling in largemouth bass. The Sokokis Lake Association's guidelines say boaters are encouraged to traverse the water in a counter-clockwise direction. A ramp is available and visitors can also tube, water ski, kayak, and swim, specifically on the beach at Scout Island. The best time to swim on Scout Island is summer, as highs are usually in the '70s or low '80s Fahrenheit.
Sokokis Lookout on Route 5 offers aerial vistas of Sokokis Lake and its gorgeous fall foliage. Sokokis Seafood Shack & Ice Cream, usually open from May to October, is another place for scenic views. Fuel up after hitting the water: its menu includes fried shrimp, scallops, and lobster rolls, which can be enjoyed on picnic tables overlooking the lake. People also go ice fishing on the lake in winter.
There are waterfront homes on Airbnb. These rentals can provide access to private beaches, docks, gear, and other amenities for lake fun. Sebago Lake in Maine — New England's deepest lake — with beaches and camping, is another option to explore if you're looking to stay close to the city.