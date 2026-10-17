Just Inland From Newcastle Upon Tyne Is A Lovely Day Trip Town With Fun Shops, Tasty Eats, And A Scenic Castle

Just under 12 miles to the west of Newcastle upon Tyne sits a former mining community that boasts locally-owned restaurants, intriguing shops, and a 12th-century castle. Its proximity to the city makes it an excellent candidate for a day trip infused with history and charm. With a population of around 12,000 residents, Prudhoe — pronounced "Prud-duh" – is one of the larger towns in Northumberland, England's northernmost county.

Not to be confused with Prudhoe Bay in America's last true wilderness of Alaska, the town of Prudhoe, England, has a long history that stretches back centuries. It wasn't until the 18th century that small farms established the familiar Prudhoe of today. In the following century, a coal mine opened nearby, bringing even more residents to the area. Rows of cottages and churches appeared, and many of those buildings remain today, showcasing the town's early life.

While the mine has long since closed, the community of Prudhoe continues to thrive. Front Street is a bustling hub of beloved restaurants and fun shops. Spirit Rocks, specializing in ethically sourced crystals, is just one example. There's also The Emporium, a craft shop showcasing the work of U.K.-based artists and makers. For those who prefer to do their own crafting, Ready Steady Knit is a family-run shop that sells sewing supplies, yarn, and a variety of unique patterns.