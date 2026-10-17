Just Inland From Newcastle Upon Tyne Is A Lovely Day Trip Town With Fun Shops, Tasty Eats, And A Scenic Castle
Just under 12 miles to the west of Newcastle upon Tyne sits a former mining community that boasts locally-owned restaurants, intriguing shops, and a 12th-century castle. Its proximity to the city makes it an excellent candidate for a day trip infused with history and charm. With a population of around 12,000 residents, Prudhoe — pronounced "Prud-duh" – is one of the larger towns in Northumberland, England's northernmost county.
Not to be confused with Prudhoe Bay in America's last true wilderness of Alaska, the town of Prudhoe, England, has a long history that stretches back centuries. It wasn't until the 18th century that small farms established the familiar Prudhoe of today. In the following century, a coal mine opened nearby, bringing even more residents to the area. Rows of cottages and churches appeared, and many of those buildings remain today, showcasing the town's early life.
While the mine has long since closed, the community of Prudhoe continues to thrive. Front Street is a bustling hub of beloved restaurants and fun shops. Spirit Rocks, specializing in ethically sourced crystals, is just one example. There's also The Emporium, a craft shop showcasing the work of U.K.-based artists and makers. For those who prefer to do their own crafting, Ready Steady Knit is a family-run shop that sells sewing supplies, yarn, and a variety of unique patterns.
Prudhoe Castle guards the River Tyne
Europe is full of hidden castles that belong in a fairytale, and Prudhoe Castle in northern England is no exception. Not only does it have the iconic look of a medieval castle, but it is believed to be the only fortification of its kind in the county that never fell to the Scots, despite two separate invasions. The castle was built in the 12th century by a family of Norman knights above the Tyne Valley as a way to guard the river. Today, it's a popular attraction visited by tourists and history enthusiasts.
The castle's outer bailey is open to explorers between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m daily. The castle gardens are a peaceful place to wander and picnic in the warmer months. One highlight of note within the castle is found in the on-site chapel. The chapel's oriel window is believed to be the oldest window of this architectural type in any English castle. It can be found on the eastern end of the building.
For a closer look inside the castle and to see the views from atop its gatehouse chapel, it's necessary to schedule your visit on the first Sunday of the month. Reservations are not required to explore the castle and entry is free – donations are always welcome.
Tasty eats on Prudhoe's Front Street
Whether you're looking for a morning pick-me-up or a hearty meal, the eateries in Prudhoe have you covered. Balls Restaurant and Tea Room on Front Street is a traditional fish and chip restaurant offering buffet-style dining and table service. On warmer days, the restaurant provides outdoor seating. Those traveling with kids can head to Adam and Eve, a family-friendly spot with homemade comfort food. This large English pub provides indoor and outdoor seating, as well as play areas for the little ones. It's also dog-friendly, meaning four-legged family members are welcome too. On the menu, you'll find everything from specially prepared Sunday roasts to lunch wraps and smash burgers.
If English pub food is not your favorite, try Aramee Indian Restaurant. This Front Street establishment serves traditional Bangladeshi and Indian dishes. Neighboring Gloria Italian Restaurant offers authentic Italian cuisine and a special wine and beer menu showcasing popular drinks from around the world.
One of the easiest ways to reach Prudhoe from Newcastle upon Tyne is by train, especially for those who have decided against renting a car, which comes with some disadvantages. Trains from Newcastle upon Tyne depart every 29 minutes and the ride to Prudhoe is less than 30 minutes long.