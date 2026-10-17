Between Green Bay And Milwaukee Is A Scenic Wetlands Oasis With Wildlife, Fishing, And Canoeing
Located between Green Bay and Milwaukee, Wisconsin's Sheboygan Marsh Wildlife Area offers nature lovers an opportunity to explore one of the state's scenic wetland landscapes. Spanning 8,285 acres managed by the Department of Natural Resources, the wildlife area features restored wetlands, high and low grasses, and waterways that support a variety of wildlife. The marsh is also home to Sheboygan Broughton Marsh Park and Sheboygan Lake, and the Sheboygan River travels through the area. From exploring the wetlands to observing the area's wildlife, visitors can experience a reflection of Wisconsin's environmental values at the Sheboygan Marsh Wildlife Area. The wildlife area provides an opportunity to appreciate the state's conservation efforts while enjoying the peaceful surroundings of this expansive natural refuge.
Visitors can take in views of the vast marshlands and calm surrounding waters from Sheboygan Broughton Marsh Park's wooden observation tower, which offers several levels overlooking the surrounding landscape. For those seeking a more hands-on, close-up experience, the Sheboygan Marsh Wildlife Area also offers opportunities to enjoy a variety of recreational activities, including birding, fishing, and canoeing.
The Sheboygan Marsh Wildlife Area is inhabited by various birds and other animals
The Sheboygan Marsh Wildlife Area offers its visitors views of water, various plants, and wildlife. Composed of open areas of shallow water, cattails, and grasslands, the marsh serves as a pivotal habitat for wildlife in the region. While visiting the Sheboygan Marsh Wildlife Area, you'll likely encounter a variety of animals that inhabit the area thanks to its diverse landscape. According to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, the area's wildlife includes white-tailed deer, woodcock, wild turkey, squirrels, ring-necked pheasants, rabbits, and numerous birds. The DNR notes that sandhill cranes, black-crowned night herons, American bitterns, black terns, hawks, owls, bobolinks, and other grassland birds are among the most spotted. The wetlands provide habitat for breeding and migratory birds, while the prairies support the grassland species. Some birds are more commonly observed during migration or winter, while the marsh's open water and cattail areas support breeding birds during the summer.
Waterfowl are also an important species for the marsh. In fact, there is a 1,522-acre waterfowl refuge that is part of the area and serves as a place for aquatic birds to settle and feed. Hunting is permitted in the wildlife area, but prohibited in the refuge. The refuge provides a protected habitat where waterfowl can mate and raise their young, making it an especially valuable area during migration.
Fish and canoe in the Sheboygan River
With over 20 miles of the Sheboygan River and other streams flowing through the lake and marsh, there are a number of opportunities for fishing and waterfront recreation at Sheboygan Marsh Wildlife Area. If you decide to cast a line in Sheboygan Lake, you're most likely to catch a northern pike or panfish. However, largemouth bass are also present in the water. The property also features a boat launch for those who want to explore the area or fish by canoe or other watercraft. Canoes can be rented from the Broughton Sheboygan Marsh Park lodge. If you do decide to camp in the area, be cautious when drinking rainwater.
Whether you're fishing or paddling through the waterway, the Sheboygan River provides opportunities to not only view the marsh, but truly interact with its environment. However you decide to spend your time in the marsh, be sure to check the weather and dress appropriately for your activities. Among the 10 biggest things that surprise tourists when visiting the Midwest are the extreme temperatures. For more nearby waterfront recreation, the wildlife area is about 30 minutes from the Wisconsin surf town of Sheboygan.