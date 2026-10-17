Between Green Bay And Milwaukee Is A Scenic Wetlands Oasis With Wildlife, Fishing, And Canoeing

Located between Green Bay and Milwaukee, Wisconsin's Sheboygan Marsh Wildlife Area offers nature lovers an opportunity to explore one of the state's scenic wetland landscapes. Spanning 8,285 acres managed by the Department of Natural Resources, the wildlife area features restored wetlands, high and low grasses, and waterways that support a variety of wildlife. The marsh is also home to Sheboygan Broughton Marsh Park and Sheboygan Lake, and the Sheboygan River travels through the area. From exploring the wetlands to observing the area's wildlife, visitors can experience a reflection of Wisconsin's environmental values at the Sheboygan Marsh Wildlife Area. The wildlife area provides an opportunity to appreciate the state's conservation efforts while enjoying the peaceful surroundings of this expansive natural refuge.

Visitors can take in views of the vast marshlands and calm surrounding waters from Sheboygan Broughton Marsh Park's wooden observation tower, which offers several levels overlooking the surrounding landscape. For those seeking a more hands-on, close-up experience, the Sheboygan Marsh Wildlife Area also offers opportunities to enjoy a variety of recreational activities, including birding, fishing, and canoeing.