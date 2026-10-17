This Scenic Great Lakes Island Escape Is A Waterfront Hideaway With Outdoor Fun, Shops, And Tasty Restaurants

Despite its sparse population (Wolfe Island is about 20 miles long with only 1,200 year-round residents), the island has a bounty of charming and welcoming dining establishments. Most are located in the main village of Marysville. There, you can both eat and stay the night at the Hotel Wolfe Island, which offers farm-to-table meals like pan-seared trout with fennel salad at its restaurant, The Dawson. Other local favorites include WIPP (Wolfe Island Pub & Pizzeria), which is the No.1-rated restaurant on Tripadvisor. "This is obviously the local watering hole and the atmosphere was lively," one Tripadvisor user said. "Service was excellent, and many people were picking up take out orders as well." You can even head out to Henderson Farms for high tea that's paired with a rotating, seasonal menu. Reservations are required and can be made on the farm's website.

The farm specializes in jams and preserves, and while they make all the classics, you can also try their unique spreads like beet and ginger jam and pumpkin marmalade. Visitors can purchase Henderson Farms treats at Jean and Aggie's General Store in Marysville. The shop also sells local honey, beer made from local hops, and lots of Wolfe Island souvenirs. Other must-visit Marysville shops include Fishtale, which sells local Canadian-made goodies like beeswax candles and goat milk soap, and the Wolfe Island Gallery, which displays local artists' work and is open seasonally from May to October.