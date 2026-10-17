Not Delta, Not Qatar Airways — This Airline Was Crowned The World's Cleanest In 2026

Crews can only do so much to clean a large aircraft during tight turnarounds. So when an airline does go above and beyond to deliver a genuinely spotless cabin, it deserves all the recognition it gets. In 2026, the top honors for the cleanest airline didn't go to traditional aviation heavyweights like Delta Air Lines or Qatar Airways. Instead, the Skytrax Airline Awards officially crowned Taiwan-based luxury carrier Starlux Airlines as the World's Cleanest Airline — dethroning 2025 winner EVA for the top spot.

And no, this title wasn't awarded lightly. In fact, Skytrax based its 2026 cleanliness score on global passenger feedback, evaluating cabin hygiene, lavatory maintenance, and other factors across all cabin classes. So, yes, it's an impressive feat considering the airline made its maiden flight only in 2020. The carrier also holds a certified "5-Star Airline" rating from Skytrax Ratings, earning top marks specifically for seat cleanliness and washroom hygiene standards.

Frequent flyers may be surprised to see a carrier established as recently as 2016 take the crown. According to Starlux Airlines' official website, the company was founded by former EVA Air chairman K.W. Chang, and it was only in 2023 that it began serving mainland U.S. destinations, starting with a Taipei-Los Angeles route. The Taiwanese airline has set itself apart by treating cabin hygiene as an essential luxury amenity, pairing newer Airbus cabins with touches like custom aromatherapy throughout the aircraft, multiple warm towel services during each flight, and meticulous ground crew care between flights.