Not Delta, Not Qatar Airways — This Airline Was Crowned The World's Cleanest In 2026
Crews can only do so much to clean a large aircraft during tight turnarounds. So when an airline does go above and beyond to deliver a genuinely spotless cabin, it deserves all the recognition it gets. In 2026, the top honors for the cleanest airline didn't go to traditional aviation heavyweights like Delta Air Lines or Qatar Airways. Instead, the Skytrax Airline Awards officially crowned Taiwan-based luxury carrier Starlux Airlines as the World's Cleanest Airline — dethroning 2025 winner EVA for the top spot.
And no, this title wasn't awarded lightly. In fact, Skytrax based its 2026 cleanliness score on global passenger feedback, evaluating cabin hygiene, lavatory maintenance, and other factors across all cabin classes. So, yes, it's an impressive feat considering the airline made its maiden flight only in 2020. The carrier also holds a certified "5-Star Airline" rating from Skytrax Ratings, earning top marks specifically for seat cleanliness and washroom hygiene standards.
Frequent flyers may be surprised to see a carrier established as recently as 2016 take the crown. According to Starlux Airlines' official website, the company was founded by former EVA Air chairman K.W. Chang, and it was only in 2023 that it began serving mainland U.S. destinations, starting with a Taipei-Los Angeles route. The Taiwanese airline has set itself apart by treating cabin hygiene as an essential luxury amenity, pairing newer Airbus cabins with touches like custom aromatherapy throughout the aircraft, multiple warm towel services during each flight, and meticulous ground crew care between flights.
How to experience the world's cleanest cabin
If you're a U.S. traveler who loves to try different long-haul carriers to see if they live up to their hype, Starlux offers a distinctive — and now award-winning — flying experience. The best part? You just might be able to use your domestic frequent flyer program points to do it. While the Taiwan-based airline operates direct long-haul flights from major U.S. gateways like Los Angeles (LAX), San Francisco (SFO), Seattle-Tacoma (SEA), and Phoenix (PHX), you don't have to live in or near a West Coast hub to try it for yourself.
In September 2026, Starlux announced an expanded partnership with another game-changing major U.S. airline, Alaska Airlines, adding 12 domestic feeder cities to its route network and connecting a total of 20 U.S. destinations to Taipei. Under this partnership, travelers can book a ticket to Taipei using their Alaska Airlines loyalty points and begin their journey in cities like Orlando, Newark, Atlanta, and Philadelphia. Booking a single itinerary through the partnership covers the entire journey, so there's no need to worry about checking bags twice. Of course, savvy travelers will want to monitor Alaska Airlines' award availability regularly for saver-level seats on their preferred dates, helping them stretch their rewards and save money on flights.