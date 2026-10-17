Vermont's Lakeside State Park Offers Cottage Stays, Water Recreation, And A Swim Beach

There's something about a nostalgic laid-back retreat on a lake, with a family-friendly summer camp vibe keeping the whole gang busy. In Vermont, those feelings are best relived at Camp Plymouth State Park. Set on the shores of Echo Lake in Windsor County, the lakeside park carries the easygoing energy of its historic past as a former Boy Scout camp. With 295 acres of forests, brook, and lakefront, vacationers can spread out under the shaded picnic areas, head to the beach for fun in the sun, and take advantage of water recreation.

Officially established as a state park in 1989, Camp Plymouth is a summertime favorite for many. Providing direct access to Echo Lake, the state park is a great place to explore a variety of water-based activities. From motorized to non-motorized boating, there are facilities and rentals for those who'd like to go for a cruise. Better yet, lounge on the sand while little ones go for a swim at the designated beach.

Camp Plymouth State Park welcomes day visitors starting the Friday of Memorial Day weekend until the second weekend in September. However, reservations for cottages and group camping areas run longer until October. Book one of the four cottages at the park so that everyone can gather under one roof for a weekend. The drive from Burlington takes two hours, while Stowe is a little closer at one hour and 45 minutes. Montpelier is less than 1.5 hours away.