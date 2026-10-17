Vermont's Lakeside State Park Offers Cottage Stays, Water Recreation, And A Swim Beach
There's something about a nostalgic laid-back retreat on a lake, with a family-friendly summer camp vibe keeping the whole gang busy. In Vermont, those feelings are best relived at Camp Plymouth State Park. Set on the shores of Echo Lake in Windsor County, the lakeside park carries the easygoing energy of its historic past as a former Boy Scout camp. With 295 acres of forests, brook, and lakefront, vacationers can spread out under the shaded picnic areas, head to the beach for fun in the sun, and take advantage of water recreation.
Officially established as a state park in 1989, Camp Plymouth is a summertime favorite for many. Providing direct access to Echo Lake, the state park is a great place to explore a variety of water-based activities. From motorized to non-motorized boating, there are facilities and rentals for those who'd like to go for a cruise. Better yet, lounge on the sand while little ones go for a swim at the designated beach.
Camp Plymouth State Park welcomes day visitors starting the Friday of Memorial Day weekend until the second weekend in September. However, reservations for cottages and group camping areas run longer until October. Book one of the four cottages at the park so that everyone can gather under one roof for a weekend. The drive from Burlington takes two hours, while Stowe is a little closer at one hour and 45 minutes. Montpelier is less than 1.5 hours away.
Camp Plymouth State Park's quaint cottages
Camp Plymouth State Park offers four cottages and a group campground for overnight stays. These units are close to the park office, with each accommodating up to six guests. All four cottages are equipped with two bedrooms, with a queen-sized bed and either two twin beds or a bunk bed. Plus, one unit also has ADA-accessible features.
Each cottage has electricity and a heating system. Inside, there's basic kitchenware like a fridge, stove, microwave, and coffee maker, per the Vermont State Parks website. While the cottages come with bathrooms and showers, there are nearby restrooms as well. Make sure you bring your own towels and bedding. Guests can book the cottages by the night or week. In the area are water spigots, a horseshoe pit, and the indoor Harwood Pavilion, the largest one in the state park. Here, you can host gatherings with up to 125 guests.
Another option is the group camp. This zone is located west of the cottages, consisting of six lean-to spots separated into three sections. The group campground accommodates both tents and RVs, and to enhance your outdoor experience, check out some of Dollar Tree's best camping items for $1.25 or less. Facilities here include two composting toilets and drinking water. Not too far is the day-use space, with two other picnic pavilions.
Enjoy splashing around the lake at Camp Plymouth State Park
Thanks to its waterfront location, Camp Plymouth State Park visitors can make the most of the activities offered at Echo Lake. Boating is popular here, with a car-top boat launch where you can set sail on the clear waters. You'll see people taking their kayaks and canoes for a leisurely paddling trip. Others prefer to go pedal and row boating — feel free to bring your stand-up paddleboard as well. Motorized boating is allowed, too. If you don't have any of this equipment, on-site boat rentals are available.
Next to the boat launch is the fishing area. Covering 96 acres, Echo Lake is brimming with a wide range of species, with common catches being rainbow, brown, and lake trout, as well as largemouth and smallmouth bass. You'll also reel in chain pickerel, yellow perch, and brown bullhead. Keep your rods safe while traveling with a pool noodle fishing hack, which you can then use at the beach. Make your way to the sandy shore, which has a gradual slope for safely playing in the water. Not to mention, the area has comfortable facilities, including "bathrooms, concessions, cheap parking, [and] easy access," per one Google reviewer. Guests with mobility issues can borrow the beach wheelchair.
Swimming isn't the only beachfront activity to engage in. When you're not basking in the sun or taking a cool dip, you can play volleyball and horseshoes or prepare a picnic, while children head to the playground to ride the swings. Moreover, you can participate in gold panning at Buffalo Brook, which flows on the east side of the park. If you missed out on the summer fun at Camp Plymouth, check out the town it's located in — Ludlow was named a top destination for affordable winter adventures.