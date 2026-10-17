Between Portsmouth And Southampton Is An Artsy Town With Quaint Shops, Tasty Eats, And Bustling Markets
The South Coast of England is home to unassuming yet engrossing destinations, the sorts of places that serve as a counterweight to the sprawl and bustle of London. Stops like Southampton and Portsmouth show a different, often more subdued side to life in Britain, one you'd likely miss if you only stuck to major cities. Sandwiched between the two lies Fareham, an artsy town with plenty of shops, eats, and markets to keep any wanderer busy for a while.
Fareham boasts a history that predates the Romans, who built a military outpost at neighboring Portchester. Resting on Portsmouth Harbour near The Solent, the strait that separates mainland Britain from the Isle of Wight, Fareham's coastal location has made it both open to Danish attack and a hub for the wine and wool trade. It remains a market town with about 300 shops within its borders. That industrious and aquatic history continues today, with Fareham relying on the boatbuilding industry as its main economic driver. Yet it also has a foothold in the grain and timber industries, dancing on the border between surf and turf, as it has for most of its history.
The resulting artsy destination can offer both a restful sojourn by the water or a rejuvenating walk in the nearby Forest of Bere, with plenty to see for history buffs too. It's a place with a storied past — with the Royal Armouries at Fort Nelson, just northeast of town, offering a must-see collection of weapons spanning six centuries, mixed with a gorgeous vista of the coast. It's a perfect side trip to take during a visit to Portsmouth, an underrated seaside gem mistakenly labeled "Britain's worst city."
Hit the markets, shops, and grab a bite in Fareham
Fareham's seaside location has made it a fulcrum of commerce in the area. A bustling market scene has emerged along the way. The town's open-air market is home to as many as 50 sellers, peddling everything from fresh food to artisanal goodies. Open every Monday on West Street, travelers should hit the stalls and stock up. You can continue the market-first itinerary with a stop by the Fareham Farmers Market on the first Saturday of every month. Those looking to tap their credit cards for some distinctly bold-faced brand names can stop by the town's Shopping Centre, which includes 80 shops.
If you want shops that depart from the cookie-cutter selection of familiar brand names, head over to West Street and take a stroll. You'll find a walkable pedestrian area lined with independent and specialty stores. The town has retained the mom-and-pop shop ethos, with plenty of locally-owned businesses that diverge from the norm. The result? Unique stops like The 157 Store, a premium menswear shop that specializes in finding quality clothes that aren't made by a major designer label. Judging by the rave reviews customers leave on Google Maps, they've hit upon a winning formula.
All that shopping can work up a serious appetite. Fortunately, West Street and Fareham have plenty of places to grab some tasty food. The popular and well-rated Salt and Sage Bistro specializes in guilt-free comfort food, an ideal brunch stop for steak or a burger. For a more traditional British menu, head over to Castle in the Air, a pub right on the water. Indulge your inner Anglophile by having their traditional Sunday roast.
The crafty ins and outs of visiting
Fareham's penchant for markets and military history overshadows the town's artsy side. It boasts a broad array of makers and crafts. The Makers House serves as the epicenter of a craft scene that spreads out into the broader community. Shops on West Street like Made By Me let locals and visitors try their hand at various crafts, from pottery painting to workshops in everything from glazes to silkscreening. That knack for crafts is also available at Craft Crazy, another specialty shop that focuses on the more mythical and mystical end of the doodad spectrum. You won't need a magic spell to get there, either.
Fareham is easy to reach. The closest international travel hub, Southampton Airport (SOU), is only 20 minutes away by car, while London Heathrow is about 1.5 hours away. Granted, you may be hesitant about flying out of one of the world's worst airports, but tricks like Heathrow Fast Track can help bypass the long lines at Europe's busiest airport. Fareham Station is served by frequent trains running between Portsmouth and Southampton, connecting you easily to London Waterloo, Bristol, or even Cardiff.
Fareham's handful of well-rated accommodations lets travelers find lodging in hotels or guesthouses at reasonable prices. Some are under US$100 per night, depending on when you visit. Several private vacation rentals are also available within town. As with most English destinations, the prime time to visit is between June and September, when average highs are in the upper 60s (degrees Fahrenheit). Compared to many U.K. destinations, the South Coast experiences less rain and more sun, with clearer skies 59% of the time in July, according to Weather Spark. If the sun is out during your visit, take a ferry across The Solent to the Isle of Wight and visit Cowes, an island enclave steeped in nautical charm.