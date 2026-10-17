Between Portsmouth And Southampton Is An Artsy Town With Quaint Shops, Tasty Eats, And Bustling Markets

The South Coast of England is home to unassuming yet engrossing destinations, the sorts of places that serve as a counterweight to the sprawl and bustle of London. Stops like Southampton and Portsmouth show a different, often more subdued side to life in Britain, one you'd likely miss if you only stuck to major cities. Sandwiched between the two lies Fareham, an artsy town with plenty of shops, eats, and markets to keep any wanderer busy for a while.

Fareham boasts a history that predates the Romans, who built a military outpost at neighboring Portchester. Resting on Portsmouth Harbour near The Solent, the strait that separates mainland Britain from the Isle of Wight, Fareham's coastal location has made it both open to Danish attack and a hub for the wine and wool trade. It remains a market town with about 300 shops within its borders. That industrious and aquatic history continues today, with Fareham relying on the boatbuilding industry as its main economic driver. Yet it also has a foothold in the grain and timber industries, dancing on the border between surf and turf, as it has for most of its history.

The resulting artsy destination can offer both a restful sojourn by the water or a rejuvenating walk in the nearby Forest of Bere, with plenty to see for history buffs too. It's a place with a storied past — with the Royal Armouries at Fort Nelson, just northeast of town, offering a must-see collection of weapons spanning six centuries, mixed with a gorgeous vista of the coast. It's a perfect side trip to take during a visit to Portsmouth, an underrated seaside gem mistakenly labeled "Britain's worst city."