The 8 Cleanest Lakes In Wyoming With Crystal-Clear Waters And Endless Outdoor Fun

Between its sky-high mountain peaks and vast open range, Wyoming is home to many of the Mountain West's most scenic lakes and reservoirs. And as one of America's least densely populated states, it has plenty of uncrowded space to preserve many of the West's cleanest and clearest lakes as well. These waters complement the state's spectacular landscape. With mountain summits and impressive vistas usually framing them, Wyoming's lakes are often perfect for reflecting the breathtaking scenery in many of the state's outdoor spaces.

An impressive collection of beautiful lakes with clear waters and high water quality would be a major asset on its own, but many of these waters also lie within the state's acclaimed public lands. Wyoming's famous national parks, national forests, and state parks frequently boast lakes and reservoirs that are as pristine as they are scenic. The combination means plenty of opportunities for recreation and outdoor fun on land and water.

Lists of Wyoming's "best" lakes for water clarity and quality can vary by criteria, administrative agency, measurement periods, and other factors. However, a few stand out when considering cumulative data on both measures. Drawing on public sources like Lakequality.org, the United States Geological Survey, and relevant government agencies, this selection highlights Wyoming lakes and reservoirs with exceptionally clear water, high water quality, and excellent opportunities for aquatic recreation amid the state's magnificent landscape.