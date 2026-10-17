The 8 Cleanest Lakes In Wyoming With Crystal-Clear Waters And Endless Outdoor Fun
Between its sky-high mountain peaks and vast open range, Wyoming is home to many of the Mountain West's most scenic lakes and reservoirs. And as one of America's least densely populated states, it has plenty of uncrowded space to preserve many of the West's cleanest and clearest lakes as well. These waters complement the state's spectacular landscape. With mountain summits and impressive vistas usually framing them, Wyoming's lakes are often perfect for reflecting the breathtaking scenery in many of the state's outdoor spaces.
An impressive collection of beautiful lakes with clear waters and high water quality would be a major asset on its own, but many of these waters also lie within the state's acclaimed public lands. Wyoming's famous national parks, national forests, and state parks frequently boast lakes and reservoirs that are as pristine as they are scenic. The combination means plenty of opportunities for recreation and outdoor fun on land and water.
Lists of Wyoming's "best" lakes for water clarity and quality can vary by criteria, administrative agency, measurement periods, and other factors. However, a few stand out when considering cumulative data on both measures. Drawing on public sources like Lakequality.org, the United States Geological Survey, and relevant government agencies, this selection highlights Wyoming lakes and reservoirs with exceptionally clear water, high water quality, and excellent opportunities for aquatic recreation amid the state's magnificent landscape.
Yellowstone Lake
As a major highlight of Yellowstone National Park, Yellowstone Lake is unsurprisingly a top-ranking member of Wyoming's exclusive lake club. Located at an elevation of 7,733 feet, Yellowstone Lake is the largest high-elevation lake in North America, with opportunities for boating, fishing, and sightseeing cruises to the Yellowstone backcountry. Despite its numerous underwater hydrothermal vents and volcanic features within the Yellowstone Caldera, the lake maintains high water quality and clarity. Fed by numerous river tributaries, its crystalline waters are a striking sight.
New Fork Lake
New Fork Lake is actually two lakes connected by a narrow channel along the New Fork River. These glacial waters sit at 7,800 feet above sea level in Wyoming's Wind River Mountains and Bridger-Teton National Forest, fed by the river and snowmelt. Lower New Fork Lake generally has better water clarity than Upper New Fork Lake, but both feature well below-average levels of contaminants like phosphorus. New Fork Lake's location next to the rugged Bridger Wilderness puts scenic trails and a group campground within a short hike.
Flaming Gorge Reservoir
Sitting along the Wyoming-Utah border and covering more than 42,000 acres, Flaming Gorge Reservoir is Wyoming's largest artificial lake and a colorful canyon wonder. The reservoir's red rock canyon walls provide a bright contrast to its shimmering blue waters. It's also one of the cleanest reservoirs in the United States. Flaming Gorge Reservoir's role in Wyoming's water flow regulation means its waters are closely and consistently monitored. These clean waters are ideal for outdoor recreation like boating, fishing, and waterside camping at the Flaming Gorge Reservoir National Recreation Area in southwestern Wyoming.
Granite Springs Reservoir
Granite Springs Reservoir is the largest of three reservoirs in Wyoming's scenic Curt Gowdy State Park, just half an hour from Cheyenne. The reservoir is a major spot for water recreation in the Cheyenne area, with plenty of room for fun water sports and excellent trout and salmon fishing. Its water quality has improved notably compared with earlier measurements, with low levels of phosphorus and good underwater visibility. These clean waters support a thriving ecosystem for popular game fish, while the surrounding mountains provide a lovely backdrop.
Fremont Lake
Fremont Lake is Wyoming's second-largest natural lake and remains relatively undeveloped. This lack of development, combined with its pristine setting within the Wind River Mountains of Bridger-Teton National Forest, contributes to its high water quality and clarity compared to most Wyoming lakes. Its clean waters complement a remarkable natural history: the deep lake was carved by glaciers and is now a haven for outdoor activities. Today, Fremont Lake is popular for fishing, boating, and hiking, while the Fremont Lake Campground offers more than 50 campsites between the lake and the nearby mountains.
Glendo Reservoir
Glendo Reservoir is another Wyoming reservoir that serves as a major recreation hub in addition to supporting irrigation, energy production, and flood control. Situated along the North Platte River, it often boasts clear, blue waters that echo the azure shades of the Caribbean amid Wyoming's mountains. Glendo State Park covers around 22,000 acres along the reservoir's shores. It offers plenty of opportunities for fishing (particularly for perch, bass, and walleye), boating, paddling, and even swimming at its sandy beach. Glendo Reservoir is also a top Wyoming spot for birdwatching.
Alcova Reservoir
Alcova Reservoir is a nearly 2,500-acre lake along the North Platte River 36 miles southwest of Casper. The lake's water is generally clear, but the multicolored Fremont Canyon backdrop makes the setting especially memorable. The canyon's unique geology (known as the "Goose Egg Formation") complements the lake's clear waters with reddish bands of sandstone and limestone towering above. Together, the water and fiery red canyon walls create a stunning setting for anglers seeking trout and walleye. Boating, kayaking, and paddleboarding are also popular activities.
Brooks Lake
Brooks Lake is one of the premier lakes to explore near Wyoming's ever-popular mountain escape of Jackson Hole. Located within the Shoshone National Forest and the Wind River Range, the modest 234-acre lake boasts sparkling blue waters beneath Wyoming's impressive Pinnacle Buttes formation. Brooks Lake's combined nutrient and algae readings rank it as the second cleanest lake in Wyoming, according to Lakequality.org's rankings. Visitors can enjoy its clean water and the surrounding scenery from Shoshone National Forest's Brooks Lake Campground or at the lake's excellent fishing spots.