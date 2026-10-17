The Netherlands' Largest Artificial Lake Is An Outdoor Paradise With Charming Towns, Boating, And Coastal Vibes

It's not unusual to come across a massive lake and immediately compare it to the vastness of the open sea. However, in the Netherlands, there's one lake where that comparison hits close to home. The IJsselmeer (pronounced eye-sell-meer) is the Netherlands' largest artificial lake, but just a hundred years ago, it was known as the Zuiderzee, an inlet of the North Sea.

The Zuiderzee was believed to have been formed and expanded by several North Sea storms between A.D. 200 and the 1200s. These storms pushed the sea inwards, and, with much of the Netherlands being below sea level, the country's very topography changed. The towns surrounding the Zuiderzee adapted to become fishing and trade ports, but they were regularly threatened by fierce storms, and plans to dam up the inlet emerged as early as the 1600s. However, it wasn't until technology caught up in the early 1900s that work began on a dike. Construction began after the devastating Zuiderzee Flood of 1916, and the new dike — called the Afsluitdijk — was finally completed in 1932. Over the years, the saltwater of the Zuiderzee was drained out, making room for new towns and communities, and allowing the IJssel River to fill the area with freshwater. The resulting lake was named the IJsselmeer and initially covered around 1,328 square miles. However, following several land reclamation projects and another dike in 1976 that split the lake into two (the IJsselmeer and Markermeer), the lake now covers around 460 square miles. It is still the largest lake in the Netherlands.

Today, the IJsselmeer is a watersports haven surrounded by a myriad of charming towns. Many of the old fishing towns on the Zuiderzee have now adapted to a new economy of trade and tourism, while retaining their fishing town charm.