Forget The Jersey Shore, Visit This State Park With New Jersey's Deepest Natural Lake, Fishing, And Trails

Lake Aeroflex is quite unique in that it offers anglers an opportunity to target a variety of warm- and cold-water fish. Popular warm-water species such as bass and chain pickerel are regular catches. However, thanks to the lake's depth, so are cold-water fish such as brown and rainbow trout, which are stocked annually. The lake is well-known for yielding good catches of another cold-water species, salmon, which were introduced to the lake by New Jersey Fish and Wildlife and continue to be stocked yearly. Both trout and salmon are able to live year-round in Lake Aeroflex; the stockings are meant to supplement and maintain their numbers.

Fishing is also allowed on three other lakes within the park: Gardner's Pond, Twin Lakes, and White's Pond. Each of the four lakes offers shore fishing access. Additionally, Lake Aeroflex has a boat ramp and Twin Lakes has a car-top boat launch. Both ponds are only accessible by trails, although fishermen can haul kayaks and small boats to Gardner's Pond, where they can be shore-launched. Fishing is allowed throughout the year on all four lakes, although winter means ice-fishing once the lakes ice over. Regardless of the time of year, a valid New Jersey fishing license is required for anglers age 16 and older.

Paddlers can also utilize those same water bodies, although most of the paddling activity takes place on Lake Aeroflex. While paddling around the lake — the full loop is about 2.5 miles — paddlers will see lot of scenery, ranging from wooded shorelines to waterfront homes. What's more, they may also spot any of the various critters that inhabit the park while silently paddling along the shoreline.