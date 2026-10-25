Near Baton Rouge Is A Southern City With Scenic Parks, Laid-Back Vibes, And Nearby Zoo Adventures
Everybody loves New Orleans, and for good reason. The food, the music, the culture — as the most colorful city in America, it truly feels like its own unique world. There's more to Louisiana than the Big Easy, though. If you're looking to stretch out your Louisiana vacation, consider Baker; sitting near the top of the instep of this boot-shaped state, it's one of Louisiana's many other cities and towns worth visiting.
Part of East Baton Rouge Parish, and only 12 miles from the city's downtown, Baker is a quiet, laid-back city of around 12,000 people. Baton Rouge is both the state's capital and a Cajun college town hub well worth visiting in its own right, and its large metro area is made up of many smaller cities and towns with their own points of interest. Baker is one of the more notable ones, in part because of its complex of scenic parks, and also because it's home to the capital city's world-class zoo. Plus, it's only 90 miles from New Orleans, making it easy to fit onto your schedule during a trip through The Pelican State. And yes, even though Baker is inland, you'll still find pelicans there, especially if you're looking for them in the zoo.
Dig these scenic parks and laid-back vibes
Baker might be small, but it boasts a robust parks and recreation system ideal for keeping busy outdoors and taking in the local scenery. The city's 12 parks range from neighborhood nooks big enough for a playground and a basketball court to untamed outdoor expanses that make nature accessible. Take a walk on the loops at Brown Heights Park and Chamberlain Street Park, or admire the trees at the woody Warren O. Watson Park. No matter which park you choose, you'll be deep in Louisiana's unique ecosystem.
If you really want to immerse yourself in nature, head to Tristian Nature Reserve, a largely undeveloped park of about 33 acres. This forest is rich with Louisiana's diverse flora, and you can walk among beech, oak, and magnolia trees. It sits next to White Bayou, a stream that branches off of the Comite River. You can find all manner of animals in this region, so don't be surprised if you see American alligators, white-tailed deer, swamp rabbits, and all kinds of birds and snakes down in the bayou. And just outside of town is Bluebonnet Swamp Nature Center for some true swamp exploration.
The South has a rep for a slow-paced, laid-back way of life, driven in part by the heat and humidity that's so common down there. Baker is no exception; its average highs are 80 degrees and above for over half the year, and Louisiana is home to the most humid place in America. Even when Baker comes together to party, as it does with live music and dance parties at the annual Baker Buffalo Festival every September, it's still with a good amount of relaxed cool; one of the featured performers at the 2026 festival was even named Mr. Laidback.
Get wild with a zoo adventure
If you want to explore the wide variety of wildlife found throughout the world even more deeply, Baker is also home to the Baton Rouge Zoo. This educational and research facility has brought the animal kingdom to the Baton Rouge area since 1970; its entrance is in Baker's Greenwood Community Park, whose Greenwood Lake and Cypress Bayou are major local nature attractions. At the time of writing, both are closed for redevelopment, but will reopen in 2027. However, the zoo is open and should be a top priority for any visitor in Baker.
At the Baton Rouge Zoo, you'll find animals native to the swamps of Louisiana, like alligators and various snakes and turtles, alongside creatures from every other continent except Antarctica. You'll see bison and prairie dogs, zebras and giraffes, and multiple big cats, including jaguars, cheetahs, and two kinds of tigers (of course, the home of the LSU Tigers has a couple in its zoo). Are you a rhino fan? Well, the Baton Rouge Zoo has both the eastern black rhinoceros and an Indian rhinoceros. And if you're all in on the pygmy hippo viral craze, you'll love to meet Ginger and Spencer, who have been stomping around Baker since 2023.
It's not just animals at the Baton Rouge Zoo, though. For an extra charge, you can experience the strength and fury of a hurricane in the Serengeti Cyclone. This storm simulator blasts you with winds up to 80 miles per hour, adding a little bit of thrill power to your day at the zoo. The Baton Rouge Zoo is open seven days a week, with discounts on Wednesdays, and is one of the most popular attractions in Baker and the larger Baton Rouge area.