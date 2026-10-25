One Of The South's Best Counties To Retire To That's Not In Florida Is A Texas Darling With A Thriving City
For some retirees, Florida's appeal has a lot to do with its white sandy beaches and tropical weather that makes you feel like you're on vacation 24/7. But for others, a museum visit, a low-key walk in a neighborhood park, or an evening performance can be just as compelling a reason to settle somewhere. In North Texas, Dallas County offers a different retirement option, with the city of Dallas at the center of the experience.
According to a survey of 2,000 retired Americans, Dallas County is already on many people's radar. The Motley Fool's 2026 ranking of the best places to retire in the South places Dallas, Dallas County, sixth. In fact, Dallas appears immediately after Miami and ahead of several other Florida destinations, including St. Petersburg and Tampa. The survey considered things like everyday expenses, safety, climate, quality of life, and healthcare.
UT Southwestern Medical Center, located just outside the Dallas city center, was rated one of the top 15 hospitals in the country for geriatrics in 2026 to 2027 and the best overall regional hospital in the Dallas-Fort Worth area by U.S. News & World Report. This hospital is known for its experience caring for patients aged 75 and older and has favorable outcomes for those with serious conditions. But beyond access to nationally recognized medical care, Dallas County offers many opportunities for retirees to enjoy their newfound free time.
Fill your free time with art, neighborhood outings, and lakeside walks
In Dallas, you won't need to spend a lot of money to have fun. The Dallas Museum of Art, for example, is free to enter. Since the museum features over 25,000 art pieces, you could spend an afternoon in a few galleries and return another week for something different. It's worth noting, though, that a ticket is still required to enter and can be reserved online.
For an evening out on the town, the AT&T Performing Arts Center hosts Broadway productions, opera, ballet, concerts, and comedy shows, among other types of entertainment. It is made up of almost a dozen venues in the Dallas Arts District, including the Winspear Opera House and Wyly Theatre. Retirees watching their budgets can take a look at the center's free events calendar. Some ticketed performances also have senior discounts available through the box office.
If you're looking to spend time in nature, White Rock Lake is about a 20-minute drive from downtown Dallas. There, you'll find a paved 9.33-mile trail for hiking and biking, which past visitors on Google have described as well-maintained. But you don't need to complete the entire thing to make the most of your time. Choose a stretch that you feel comfortable exploring, then settle down for a picnic with waterfront views on the lawn. Fishing is another popular activity at White Rock Lake. Anglers can cast a line from designated piers or launch from one of five boat ramps, and according to Texas Parks and Wildlife, you might reel in largemouth bass, crappie, and catfish.
Senior programs can help newcomers build a routine
Dallas County has a multitude of attractions, but finding people to enjoy them with is just as important. The City of Dallas has five senior centers: Marcus Annex, Singing Hills, Umphress, WellMed Charitable Foundation, and Willie B. Johnson. The area's organized programs for seniors can also help older residents create regular social connections. The Active Senior Adult Program, known as ASAP, is free for residents 60 and older and operates at Dallas' recreation centers on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. There, seniors can take part in book clubs, arts and crafts, fitness classes, and technology classes, among other activities.
Getting to those activities is another consideration. Having a car provides more flexibility within Dallas County, although retirees can also use Dallas Area Rapid Transit, or DART, buses and trains. Riders 65 and older have access to reduced fares, and DART provides accessibility features, such as bus ramps and level-boarding areas at light-rail platforms. You can also book rides through Uber or Lyft, or try a driverless trip with Waymo within its Dallas service area.
While Dallas County is highly rated as a place for retirees to settle down, Motley Fool's 2026 ranking mentioned earlier does note that the region's weather may be a caveat. Dallas has hot summers, and the weather can be unpredictable, which can make outdoor activities and walks to public transit stops uncomfortable. If you're considering a move, a summer visit can help you decide whether the heat is a deal-breaker. If you'd prefer milder summers with New England charm, outdoor fun, and ocean views, consider Newport County, Rhode Island.