One Of The South's Best Counties To Retire To That's Not In Florida Is A Texas Darling With A Thriving City

For some retirees, Florida's appeal has a lot to do with its white sandy beaches and tropical weather that makes you feel like you're on vacation 24/7. But for others, a museum visit, a low-key walk in a neighborhood park, or an evening performance can be just as compelling a reason to settle somewhere. In North Texas, Dallas County offers a different retirement option, with the city of Dallas at the center of the experience.

According to a survey of 2,000 retired Americans, Dallas County is already on many people's radar. The Motley Fool's 2026 ranking of the best places to retire in the South places Dallas, Dallas County, sixth. In fact, Dallas appears immediately after Miami and ahead of several other Florida destinations, including St. Petersburg and Tampa. The survey considered things like everyday expenses, safety, climate, quality of life, and healthcare.

UT Southwestern Medical Center, located just outside the Dallas city center, was rated one of the top 15 hospitals in the country for geriatrics in 2026 to 2027 and the best overall regional hospital in the Dallas-Fort Worth area by U.S. News & World Report. This hospital is known for its experience caring for patients aged 75 and older and has favorable outcomes for those with serious conditions. But beyond access to nationally recognized medical care, Dallas County offers many opportunities for retirees to enjoy their newfound free time.