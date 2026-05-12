What Locals Won't Tell You About Exploring Dallas, Texas As A Retiree

Texas is a popular spot for retirees to visit — or even settle permanently. In fact, Texas is near the top of the list of states attracting retirees, as more come to realize this Southern state has warm beaches and a lower cost of living, among other perks. Whether they have recently relocated to Texas, spent their entire life here, or are simply here for a vacation, spending a good deal of time touring various parts of the Lone Star State is part of the fun. Among the areas you'll surely want to visit is Dallas.

It is only natural that retirees in Texas would want to spend some time exploring Dallas. It's the third-largest city in the state, but when combined with Fort Worth, it comprises the largest metro area in Texas. Additionally, it is full of things to see and do, including unexpectedly fun museums for families, incredible attractions, gobs of good restaurants, and unique events and festivals. But, while many of those are common knowledge, there are some things locals won't tell you about exploring Dallas, such as ways to save money, how to get around, and what to expect from the weather.