What Locals Won't Tell You About Exploring Dallas, Texas As A Retiree
Texas is a popular spot for retirees to visit — or even settle permanently. In fact, Texas is near the top of the list of states attracting retirees, as more come to realize this Southern state has warm beaches and a lower cost of living, among other perks. Whether they have recently relocated to Texas, spent their entire life here, or are simply here for a vacation, spending a good deal of time touring various parts of the Lone Star State is part of the fun. Among the areas you'll surely want to visit is Dallas.
It is only natural that retirees in Texas would want to spend some time exploring Dallas. It's the third-largest city in the state, but when combined with Fort Worth, it comprises the largest metro area in Texas. Additionally, it is full of things to see and do, including unexpectedly fun museums for families, incredible attractions, gobs of good restaurants, and unique events and festivals. But, while many of those are common knowledge, there are some things locals won't tell you about exploring Dallas, such as ways to save money, how to get around, and what to expect from the weather.
Dallas weather is wild
Retirees who are new here or visiting Texas for the first time are often unsure what to expect from the weather. You won't often hear Dallas locals informing you, either. That's usually because they don't know what to expect themselves!
Dallas's weather has a reputation for having wild swings. Summer can see sweltering heat, or torrential rain and even massive hailstorms. Winter is typically mild compared to northern climes, but it can turn bitterly cold and dump impressive amounts of snow and ice. In spring, there is always the possibility of tornadic activity. So, it's best to be prepared for anything and everything.
You don't need to leave the city to have a day at the lake
When the weather is pleasant, you won't have to go far to enjoy a day at the lake. In fact, Dallas is surrounded by water. White Rock, Bachman, and Mountain Creek lakes are all within the city limits. Rural Lake Ray Roberts spills out of Dallas and into neighboring Rockwall, about an hour north of downtown.
Closer suburbs also have water bodies, and there are multiple lakes in Fort Worth. All told, there are around a dozen large reservoirs in the metroplex popular for boating, paddling, and fishing.
Not everything in Dallas costs money
Saving money is often a priority for retirees, even when on vacation. By contrast, Dallas has a reputation as being expensive and has the highest cost of living among Texas cities. However, not everything in Dallas costs money.
The Dallas Museum of Art, which is part of America's largest contiguous urban arts district, has free admission every day. Other free activities include strolling the Deep Ellum arts district, exploring the AT&T Discovery District, or visiting Pioneer Plaza. Other attractions, like the Trinity River Audubon Center and the Nasher Sculpture Center, offer free admission on certain days.
You'll probably need a doggy bag
Everything's bigger in Texas, right? That certainly is the case with meal portions in Dallas. From El Fenix, the downtown Dallas restaurant that created Tex-Mex, to Terry Black's Barbecue, expect big portions when you visit restaurants. Don't be surprised if you need to ask for a to-go box when you are done. That means you may end up spending more or less on meals depending on whether you know how to order and are prepared for portions. To that end, there's no shame in asking the staff how big an entrée is before ordering!
The Cowboys aren't the only game in town
If you are among the many retirees who like sports, Dallas is for you. While the Cowboys dominate the headlines, they are not the only team in the metroplex. Dallas also has the NBA's Mavericks and WNBA's Wings. Major League Baseball's Texas Rangers play here, as do other major professional teams such as the Stars (hockey), FC Dallas (soccer), and Renegades (football/UFL). Minor league teams include the Frisco Rough Riders (baseball), Texas Legends (basketball), Allen Americans, and Lone Star Brahmas (hockey). That's not even mentioning college teams from Southern Methodist University and other local schools.
It's best to visit the state fair during the week
The State Fair of Texas is held in Dallas' Fair Park every year, running for 24 days from late September through the middle of October. It is America's largest state fair. While it may be tempting to go to the fair on one of the four weekends during that run, the best time to visit is actually during the week. For one, the crowds are much smaller, yet you still get to enjoy all the attractions, including the nightly Texan Starlight Parade. Tuesdays and Thursdays have reduced admission, and on Thursdays, there are additional discounts for seniors.
You can still see where JFK was assassinated
One of the darkest days in U.S. history, the assassination of President John F. Kennedy, still holds a sort of fascination for many Americans. This is particularly true of the generation that lived through it, most of whom are now retirees. While the city of Dallas would just as soon forget that tragic event, the location where it took place has been preserved. Today, Dealey Plaza is designated as a National Historic Landmark District. Additionally, the main crime scene area within what was the Texas School Book Depository building is now the Sixth Floor Museum.
Dallas is not a pedestrian city
If you are visiting Dallas, don't expect to walk everywhere. Overall, it is not pedestrian-friendly. Sure, there are some areas, such as downtown, Oak Lawn, and Deep Ellum, Dallas' walkable entertainment district, where foot traffic is common. However, even those walkable districts are considered car-first. In other words, you need to drive to a nearby parking area, then get out and walk. The bottom line is you really need a car — or to utilize cabs or ride-sharing services — to get around Dallas.
Traffic and toll roads exceed expectations
Having to drive a car around town means you'll deal with traffic — lots of traffic. Dallas is one of the most congested cities in the U.S. While traffic is typically the worst during the week, parts of town can get very backed up when events such as games, concerts, or festivals are happening. As you drive around the city, you may also be surprised by the number of toll roads, which exceeds the amount found in many states. Some of these are major routes, so the drive may cost a bit more, as well.