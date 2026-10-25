Forget Bali, Visit This Less-Crowded Destination Filled With Coastal Vibes, Pristine Beaches, And A Rich History

While several places boast of untouched beauty, few truly deliver on that promise. One such place is the tiny half-island nation of Timor-Leste, or East Timor, between Indonesia and Australia. Despite having the same gorgeous island vibes that characterize Southeast Asia, Timor-Leste sees fewer than 100,000 annual visitors — a fraction of the tens of millions that frequent nearby Bali.

The reason lies in Timor-Leste's history, which is characterized by a constant struggle against colonization. The Portuguese controlled the eastern half of the island from the 1500s to the 1970s, apart from a brief period of Japanese occupation during World War II. After Portugal decolonized in the 1970s, the fledgling state was immediately occupied again by a U.S.-backed Indonesia in 1975. The next 25 years were filled with protests that were violently beaten down by Indonesian troops, before a 1999 UN referendum resulted in Indonesia grudgingly retreating from the eastern half of the island. Less than 25 years after Timor-Leste declared independence in 2002, the nation's capital, Dili, has landed itself on Intrepid Travel's 2027 Not-Hot List, which shines a spotlight on lesser-traveled destinations where tourism dollars would truly benefit the local people.

Visitors today can get a sense of its history through its monuments and exhibitions. The Cristo Rei of Dili is an 88.6-foot-tall statue east of Dili, overlooking the Bay of Dili. It was initially given by the then-Indonesian President Suharto in 1996 as an olive branch, and is a local favorite for sunrise and sunset views. Meanwhile, the Timorese Resistance Museum and Archives and the Centro Nacional Chega display the darker parts of Timor-Leste's independence struggle. Santa Cruz Cemetery marks the spot in which Indonesian troops opened fire on over 200 locals in 1991 — the exact moment that led to the 1999 UN referendum.