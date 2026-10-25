The 'Rhubarb Pie Capital Of The World' Is A Pacific Northwest Gem With Antique Shops And Artsy Vibes

If you enjoy unique food festivals, this small Pacific Northwest town known as the "Rhubarb Pie Capital of the World" might be your cup of tea (or your slice of pie). In June, the town of Sumner, Washington, hosts a festival called Rhubarb Days. Here, you can count on there not only being plentiful rhubarb pie, but also many other dishes that creatively incorporate these tangy stalks. You'll find there's much more than just ruby-colored pie and jams, too. Stores in Sumner have artsy and whimsical vibes, great for finding gifts, materials for your crafts, or statement pieces for your home.

Between Puyallup and Bonney Lake, Sumner is a small town in Washington state, home to just over 10,000 people. With a downtown Main Street made up of brick storefronts, views of snow-capped Mount Rainier on the southern horizon, and tall green pines all around you, Sumner can feel like a truly quintessential Pacific Northwest town.

You can easily visit Sumner by car or public transportation. You can take I-5 South from Seattle or 167 East from Tacoma, both of which usually take well under an hour. Getting to Sumner without a car is quite easy, as there is a direct train line from both Seattle and Tacoma to Sumner Station on the S Line. This train can take less than 40 minutes from Seattle or less than 20 minutes from Tacoma. From Sumner Station, it's just a 5-minute walk to Main Street.