The 'Rhubarb Pie Capital Of The World' Is A Pacific Northwest Gem With Antique Shops And Artsy Vibes
If you enjoy unique food festivals, this small Pacific Northwest town known as the "Rhubarb Pie Capital of the World" might be your cup of tea (or your slice of pie). In June, the town of Sumner, Washington, hosts a festival called Rhubarb Days. Here, you can count on there not only being plentiful rhubarb pie, but also many other dishes that creatively incorporate these tangy stalks. You'll find there's much more than just ruby-colored pie and jams, too. Stores in Sumner have artsy and whimsical vibes, great for finding gifts, materials for your crafts, or statement pieces for your home.
Between Puyallup and Bonney Lake, Sumner is a small town in Washington state, home to just over 10,000 people. With a downtown Main Street made up of brick storefronts, views of snow-capped Mount Rainier on the southern horizon, and tall green pines all around you, Sumner can feel like a truly quintessential Pacific Northwest town.
You can easily visit Sumner by car or public transportation. You can take I-5 South from Seattle or 167 East from Tacoma, both of which usually take well under an hour. Getting to Sumner without a car is quite easy, as there is a direct train line from both Seattle and Tacoma to Sumner Station on the S Line. This train can take less than 40 minutes from Seattle or less than 20 minutes from Tacoma. From Sumner Station, it's just a 5-minute walk to Main Street.
Celebrate rhubarb history at the Rhubarb Days Festival in Sumner
Much like these destination-worthy food festivals, Sumner's Rhubarb Days draws people far and wide to try the local eats. Since the first event in 2011, the Rhubarb Days festival has continued to grow, and it now brings together over 200 vendors, food trucks, performers, and an estimated 35,000 plus attendees to celebrate this plant and its role in Sumner's history. Rhubarb, also known as the "pie plant," has been grown in the Sumner-Puyallup Valley since the 1890s. Knutson Farms, the company that presents and sponsors the event, began growing rhubarb in Sumner in the 1930s, and it is now one of the largest rhubarb producers in the nation.
At the street fair, you can expect to find the classic rhubarb pie but also many creative interpretations, including rhubarb filled conchas, crumble cheesecakes, jams, and infused syrups. There are also savory foods with rhubarb that you can try, such as rhubarb compote on hot dogs, infused beers and ciders, and even a strawberry-rhubarb grilled cheese. Of course, if you're inspired to try your hand at using rhubarb yourself, Knutson Farms also sells fresh stalks wrapped in craft paper and twine.
There are also booths selling unique handmade items created by local artists. For the kiddos, you can take photos with the Tacoma Rainiers' mascot, Rhu the Reindeer, or head to the Kids Zone for family-friendly activities. There's also a beer garden where attendees can sit and enjoy the live music and a rhubarb brew. For another fruit-based festival, head to Johnston, South Carolina, the "Peach Capital of the World," for the Peach Blossom Festival.
Explore the artsy shops in Sumner to find unique items
Along Sumner's Main Street, you'll find many unique boutiques and shops. First, there's Inta Vintage, which has two floors of vintage items, with everything from midcentury modern furniture and ceramic tea sets to old records and vintage dresses. At Sparrow and Nightingales, there are curated corners of both new and antique items that would make good gifts or statement pieces in your home, including room sprays and candles, Delft Blue ceramic plates and bowls, and wooden furniture. Should you find a gift, the shop also sells wrapping paper with colorful vintage-inspired illustrations.
If you like bookstores that smell of old books, have creaking wood floors, and offer reading chairs to sit in while you sample the merchandise, stop in at A Good Book, which a Google reviewer describes as "Bookstore heaven." Here you'll find both new and vintage books, with sections like "pretty books" and "HAHAHA!" The bookstore is small but packed with bookcases containing a variety of genres, and there is a kids' loft upstairs.
There are many shops in Sumner with artsy vibes, catering to both artists and those seeking art pieces to own. At the Sumner Woodworker Store, carpenters and hobby crafters can purchase woodworking tools and exotic woods. For jewelry lovers and gem collectors, Wolf & Willow sells PNW-inspired handmade jewelry, as well as rare crystals and fossils. They also sell petrified wood, much like what you will find in Washington's state park gem, the Ginkgo Petrified Forest State Park. If you're spiritually minded, love plants, and are searching for handmade art, check out Sunne. This shop sells stained-glass pieces, potted succulents, and bundled items you can use to purify your space.