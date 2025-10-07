The 'Peach Capital Of The World' Is A Charming South Carolina Town With Main Street USA Vibes
Georgia is known as the Peach State, a branding move so successful that the sweet, summer fruit is stamped on Georgia license plates. But it's not the nation's top peach producer. That honor goes to sunny California, harvesting roughly half a million tons of peaches each year. Meanwhile, the small town of Haysville claims to be the "peach capital of Kansas." Further west, the lakeside town of Weatherford is officially the "peach capital of Texas." Not to be outdone, Gaffney is the self-proclaimed "peach capital of South Carolina." But one town has trumped them all: Johnston, South Carolina, is daring to declare itself "the peach capital of the world."
Some residents will tell you that's because the town has the perfect conditions for growing ripe, juicy peaches. It's on a fertile plateau with a mix of sandy soil in the south and clay mountain earth in the north, with mild winters that are just cold enough to intensify the sweetness of peaches and warm, sunny summers that ripen this golden fruit. Indeed, after California, South Carolina produces the most peaches of any state. Titan Farms, near Johnston, has 6,000 acres of peaches, making it the largest peach producer on the East Coast.
Regardless of the reason, Johnston has staked its claim and it's sticking to it. It celebrates with an annual Peach Blossom Festival in May to showcase this most delicious of fruits. If you want to visit, you'll find Johnston about a 45-minute drive north of Augusta, Georgia, or an hour's drive southwest from Columbia, South Carolina. Peak season for peach blossom viewing is mid-March, and the harvest stretches from May to early September.
Peaches and pottery in Johnston
Johnston is part of Edgefield County, located in what is locally known as the Old 96 District of South Carolina. Calhoun Street, which runs through town, is the classic American Main Street and the perfect location for the Peach Blossom Festival, which features floats, homemade ice cream, vintage cars, and more. Even if you don't make it to the festival in May, Johnston is a good place to get your peach fix. Big Smile Peaches has been growing the summer fruit for generations here, and visitors can come pick up a box for themselves, along with a side of pecans that also grow on the farm.
As you walk on Calhoun Street, you'll notice the railroad tracks run alongside it straight through the town. That's because Johnston was originally built as a railroad depot town, from which farmers could easily transport their wares to nearby cities. At one point, the trains passed directly through a plantation. Today, Calhoun Street still has several historic buildings and homes of various architectural styles from Italianate to Victorian and Queen Anne.
On Calhoun Street, you'll also find the studio of master potter and historian Justin Guy. He specializes in Old Edgefield pottery, an antique form of alkaline-glazed ceramics molded from local Carolina clay. Edgefield's most famous master potter was David Drake, also known as Dave the Potter, an enslaved artisan in the mid-1800s who carved his name and poetry into his pieces, defying laws that forbade literacy among slaves. For more on this fascinating history, visit Johnston's Old Edgefield Genealogical Society, right next to the pottery studio on Calhoun Street, to learn about upcoming events and talks.
Peach cobbler, peach chutney, and more in Johnston
Of course, you can't visit Johnston without sampling the peaches. Riley's on Main, located on Calhoun Street, serves classic Southern dishes in a buffet style, including peach cobbler and pecan pie. The Triangle Restaurant on Lee Street is a local institution, serving big steaks for hungry carnivores. In nearby Edgefield, Christine's Farm to Fork restaurant specializes in creative cooking, including a pork tomahawk steak with peach chutney.
If what you need is all forms of peach goodness, then Sara's Fresh Market is your best bet. Owned by the peach behemoth, Titan Farms, this roadside stand has several locations near Johnston, the closest of which is in Ridge Springs. They grow dozens of different varieties of peaches, including the famous Carolina Beauty. The selections are seasonal and guaranteed to be freshly picked. Year-round, they also sell peach jam, butter, vinaigrette, barbecue sauce, cider, and award-winning peach salsa. That's bound to cure any peach fix!
There are some charming bed and breakfasts in the Old 96 District, but Azalea Inn is a 137-year-old restored farmhouse located on the edge of Johnston. It's set on a working farm with rows of glorious, blooming fruit trees. If you're curious to learn more about the area's unique pottery, head to nearby Edgefield, another underrated South Carolina town with a rich heritage of Southern arts and crafts.