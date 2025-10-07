The 'Peach Capital Of The World' Is A Charming South Carolina Town With Main Street USA Vibes

Georgia is known as the Peach State, a branding move so successful that the sweet, summer fruit is stamped on Georgia license plates. But it's not the nation's top peach producer. That honor goes to sunny California, harvesting roughly half a million tons of peaches each year. Meanwhile, the small town of Haysville claims to be the "peach capital of Kansas." Further west, the lakeside town of Weatherford is officially the "peach capital of Texas." Not to be outdone, Gaffney is the self-proclaimed "peach capital of South Carolina." But one town has trumped them all: Johnston, South Carolina, is daring to declare itself "the peach capital of the world."

Some residents will tell you that's because the town has the perfect conditions for growing ripe, juicy peaches. It's on a fertile plateau with a mix of sandy soil in the south and clay mountain earth in the north, with mild winters that are just cold enough to intensify the sweetness of peaches and warm, sunny summers that ripen this golden fruit. Indeed, after California, South Carolina produces the most peaches of any state. Titan Farms, near Johnston, has 6,000 acres of peaches, making it the largest peach producer on the East Coast.

Regardless of the reason, Johnston has staked its claim and it's sticking to it. It celebrates with an annual Peach Blossom Festival in May to showcase this most delicious of fruits. If you want to visit, you'll find Johnston about a 45-minute drive north of Augusta, Georgia, or an hour's drive southwest from Columbia, South Carolina. Peak season for peach blossom viewing is mid-March, and the harvest stretches from May to early September.