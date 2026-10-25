Near The Maryland Border Is Gettysburg's Destination With Golf Greens And Scenic Views
Just over the border from Maryland, there is a golf course in Pennsylvania where you can take in the impactful history and scenic views at the same time. The Links at Gettysburg in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, is notable for the course itself but also for being surrounded by the history of the Battle of Gettysburg in 1863. The course is known for having several water features, including lakes and creeks, throughout the 18 holes, which can be challenging for golfers. One reference to the history of Gettysburg on the green is that cannons are placed as tee markers for holes No. 1 and 10.
The public golf course offers tee times based on demand, so the price will usually be around $60 to $99 for 18 holes depending on the day and time. However, if you want to get on the course for a cheaper cost, there are often tee times later in the day for as low as $39. That's likely because you wouldn't be able to fit the whole 18 holes in before the course closes for the day. One golfer who visited earlier this year said that the scenery and history lived up to the hype of what he thought the course would be like. The course has a 4.3-star rating on Google Maps, with many people mentioning that it's challenging enough to be fun to play while having really beautiful views.
A spot for championships
In the new year, the Links at Gettysburg will host the 2027 LPGA Legends Championship, which is the senior tour of the Ladies Professional Golf Association. The LPGA's announcement of the championship location references how the course's rolling hills, lakes, and creeks will add to the challenge of the course for the players. The Links at Gettysburg hosted championships back in 2006 to 2008 for the LPGA Tour's developmental circuit's annual tournament. However, 2027 will be a big one for the golf course because not only is it hosting the LPGA Legends Championship, but it's opening a new restaurant in the spring of next year. The restaurant, Red Rock Public House, is named in reference to the red rock cliffs around the golf course. It will be a casual spot for golfers and visitors to grab a bite to eat while visiting the area.
Another course in Pennsylvania known for its tournaments is Merion Golf Club, one of America's top 10 golf courses. There are many routes golfers can take in Pennsylvania to check out golf courses, including two that are nearby Gettysburg. Only about 20 minutes away is Liberty Mountain Resort in a scenic Pennsylvania borough, and around 2 hours away from Gettysburg is Flying Hills, a hidden gem with a gorgeous golf course and great shopping.