Near The Maryland Border Is Gettysburg's Destination With Golf Greens And Scenic Views

Just over the border from Maryland, there is a golf course in Pennsylvania where you can take in the impactful history and scenic views at the same time. The Links at Gettysburg in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, is notable for the course itself but also for being surrounded by the history of the Battle of Gettysburg in 1863. The course is known for having several water features, including lakes and creeks, throughout the 18 holes, which can be challenging for golfers. One reference to the history of Gettysburg on the green is that cannons are placed as tee markers for holes No. 1 and 10.

The public golf course offers tee times based on demand, so the price will usually be around $60 to $99 for 18 holes depending on the day and time. However, if you want to get on the course for a cheaper cost, there are often tee times later in the day for as low as $39. That's likely because you wouldn't be able to fit the whole 18 holes in before the course closes for the day. One golfer who visited earlier this year said that the scenery and history lived up to the hype of what he thought the course would be like. The course has a 4.3-star rating on Google Maps, with many people mentioning that it's challenging enough to be fun to play while having really beautiful views.