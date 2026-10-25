Less Than An Hour From Charleston Is South Carolina's Scenic Wetlands Escape With Trails, Live Oaks, And Wildlife

Less than an hour from Charleston in South Carolina's Lowcountry is an old farmland that has been transformed into a quiet, serene wetlands escape. Meggett County Park is comprised of 475 acres of an area that was once part of the "Cabbage Capital of the World," according to Discover South Carolina. While remnants of its agricultural history remain — like fence posts and abandoned sheds — Meggett County Park has entered a new era of nature oasis, where you'll find wetlands, marshes, and forests bordered by tributaries of the Toogoodoo River.

Live oaks, pines, maples, and sweetgums create a lush wooded area, while ferns and Spanish moss help create an ethereal atmosphere. There are nearly 5 miles of a few easy but rugged trails, partially made from old farm roads. They cross through these ecosystems, allowing visitors to enjoy views of marshes and tributaries and spot wildlife like coyotes, deer, raccoons, and armadillos. Although South Carolina isn't on Reddit's list of the best birdwatching destinations in the U.S., places like Meggett County Park may make some want to reconsider that. Bird lovers can find over 150 species in this park, including great-crested flycatchers, red-headed woodpeckers, bald eagles, and wild turkeys.

While many South Carolina parks and nature preserves have designated areas for certain recreational activities, all of Meggett County Park is open to hikers, bikers, and horseback riders. It's dog-friendly, too, as long as your dog is kept on a leash no more than 6 feet long. So, it's a great outing for nature and animal lovers looking for a peaceful day trip close to the beautiful Southern and European charm of Charleston.