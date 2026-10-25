Less Than An Hour From Charleston Is South Carolina's Scenic Wetlands Escape With Trails, Live Oaks, And Wildlife
Less than an hour from Charleston in South Carolina's Lowcountry is an old farmland that has been transformed into a quiet, serene wetlands escape. Meggett County Park is comprised of 475 acres of an area that was once part of the "Cabbage Capital of the World," according to Discover South Carolina. While remnants of its agricultural history remain — like fence posts and abandoned sheds — Meggett County Park has entered a new era of nature oasis, where you'll find wetlands, marshes, and forests bordered by tributaries of the Toogoodoo River.
Live oaks, pines, maples, and sweetgums create a lush wooded area, while ferns and Spanish moss help create an ethereal atmosphere. There are nearly 5 miles of a few easy but rugged trails, partially made from old farm roads. They cross through these ecosystems, allowing visitors to enjoy views of marshes and tributaries and spot wildlife like coyotes, deer, raccoons, and armadillos. Although South Carolina isn't on Reddit's list of the best birdwatching destinations in the U.S., places like Meggett County Park may make some want to reconsider that. Bird lovers can find over 150 species in this park, including great-crested flycatchers, red-headed woodpeckers, bald eagles, and wild turkeys.
While many South Carolina parks and nature preserves have designated areas for certain recreational activities, all of Meggett County Park is open to hikers, bikers, and horseback riders. It's dog-friendly, too, as long as your dog is kept on a leash no more than 6 feet long. So, it's a great outing for nature and animal lovers looking for a peaceful day trip close to the beautiful Southern and European charm of Charleston.
What to know about visiting Meggett County Park
You'll find a handful of easy trails at Meggett County Park. The shade-filled Green Loop is 1.2 miles long, while the Orange Loop is 1.8 miles and has some shade. The 1-mile Blue Loop is the most exposed to the sun, while the 4.5-mile Red Loop combines all three to take you through the entire park. Note that these distances don't include the half-mile walk to the trailhead from the park entrance. These trails are all unpaved, so they're not accessible for strollers or wheelchairs.
Although there are some benches where you can rest and enjoy a snack, Meggett County Park doesn't have any amenities. There are no restrooms or garbage cans, so be prepared to bring water and anything else you need, leave no trace, and pack out your trash. The park is also unstaffed. It's open daily from sunrise to sunset all year round. It's $1 per person to enter and free for kids 2 and under, as well as members of Gold Pass, which is a year-long Charleston County Parks membership. You can bring cash to leave the fee in the box at the entrance or use your phone to pay with the PayByPhone app.
Charleston is surrounded by serene wetland oases, and although Meggett County Park is a newer addition to that scene, it's a welcome one for those looking to get away from the crowds and enjoy all that South Carolina's Lowcountry has to offer. The best way to reach it is to drive, as Charleston and the Charleston International Airport (CHS) are both just 40 minutes away.